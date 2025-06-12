Terry Moran’s Net Worth: How Much Money the ABC News Correspondent Makes

Image Credit: Getty Images

Terry Moran has long been a familiar face at ABC News, known for his sharp reporting and nearly three-decade tenure covering everything from the White House to Supreme Court confirmations. But in June 2025, his career with the network came to a sudden halt after a controversial post on X led to his suspension—and shortly after, the end of his contract.

Now, just days after his exit, Moran is charting a new course. The veteran journalist has launched an independent Substack platform, signaling a major shift in how he plans to continue his work. “For almost 28 years, I was a reporter and anchor for ABC News. And as you may have heard, I’m not there anymore,” he said in a video shared on June 11. “I’m here with you on Substack, this amazing space, and I can’t wait to get at it,” he shared. “To get at the important work that we all have to do in this time of such trouble for our country.”

As the media world reacts—with figures like Jon Stewart calling ABC’s decision “so stupid”—Moran appears ready to embrace this next chapter on his own terms. Find out more about Moran, his suspension, his net worth, and more below.

Who Is Terry Moran?

Moran is a veteran American television journalist born on December 9, 1959, in Chicago, Illinois. He earned his BA in English from Lawrence University in 1982, began his career in print and Cable TV, and joined ABC News in 1997. Over nearly 28 years at ABC, he held prominent roles as Chief White House Correspondent (1999–2005), Nightline co-anchor (2005–2013), Chief Foreign Correspondent (2013–2018), and most recently, Senior National Correspondent based in Washington, D.C.

Why Was Terry Moran Suspended From ABC News?

On June 8, 2025, Moran posted a now-deleted message on X, describing President Donald Trump and Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller as “world‑class haters” and alleging Miller “eats hate.”

“Miller is a man who is richly endowed with the capacity for hatred. He’s a world-class hater, “Moran wrote. “You can see this just by looking at him because you can see that his hatreds are his spiritual nourishment. He eats his hate.”

He continued, “Trump is a world-class hater. But his hatred is only a means to an end, and that end his his own glorification [sic]. That’s his spiritual nourishment.”

Shortly after, ABC News put Moran on suspension, stating that his post “was a clear violation of ABC News policies” because the network “does not condone subjective personal attacks on others” and emphasized their commitment to “objectivity, fairness and professionalism.”

The White House also weighed in—Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt labeled the comments “unhinged and unacceptable” and publicly asked ABC “how they plan to hold Terry accountable.”

What Is Terry Moran’s Net Worth?

As of 2025, multiple outlets estimate Moran’s net worth at approximately $20 million, accumulated over decades of high-profile journalism and anchoring roles.

Is Terry Moran Married?

Yes, Moran is currently married, though he was previously married once before. His first marriage was to Karen Joyce Osler, which began on June 3, 1989; the couple divorced in 2011. In 2015, Moran married his current wife, Johanna Cox, a former Elle journalist and winner of the reality TV show Stylista.

Does Terry Moran Have Kids?

Moran has four children. He shares one child with his first wife. After marrying Cox in 2015, the couple went on to have three children together.