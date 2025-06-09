Why Was Terry Moran Suspended From ABC News? Find Out

Image Credit: ABC

ABC News correspondent Terry Moran was suspended from work after tweeting a controversial statement. His suspension has divided Americans, as some have questioned the network’s move while others defended it. So, why exactly did Moran get suspended, and when does he return to work?

Below, find out what we know about Moran’s suspension at ABC News.

Who Is Terry Moran?

Moran is a journalist and a senior national correspondent at ABC News. He mostly covers politics and reports from the White House and the Supreme Court. Previously, Moran was ABC’s chief foreign correspondent from 2013 to 2018, and he was the co-anchor of ABC News’ Nightline from 2005 to 2013. From 1999 to 2005, Moran was the chief White House correspondent with the network.

Why Was Terry Moran Suspended by ABC News?

Moran was suspended by ABC News after he openly criticized top White House aide Stephen Miller and Donald Trump in a since-deleted tweet. According to a screenshot of the original post, Moran tweeted about Miller, “You can see that his hatreds are his spiritual nourishment. He eats his hate.” He also described Miller as a man “richly endowed with the capacity for hatred” and a “world-class hater.”

Moran then added that Trump is also a “world-class hater. But his hatred only a means to an end, and that end [is] his own glorification.”

Breaking: ABC News says senior national correspondent Terry Moran "has been suspended pending further evaluation." This since-deleted tweet is the reason for the suspension: pic.twitter.com/IeGSZFdzoY — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 8, 2025

In response to Moran’s statement, Miller replied, “The most important fact about Terry’s full public meltdown is what it shows about the corporate press in America. For decades, the privileged anchors and reporters narrating and gatekeeping our society have been radicals adopting a journalist’s pose. Terry pulled off his mask.”

According to a statement from an ABC News spokesperson, Moran “has been suspended pending further evaluation.”

“ABC News stands for objectivity and impartiality in its news coverage and does not condone subjective personal attacks on others,” the spokesperson added. “The post [by Moran] does not reflect the views of ABC News and violated our standards.”

ABC has not specified when Moran will return to work.

Is Terry Moran Married?

Yes, Moran is married to his wife, Johanna Cox, a former Elle journalist. Previously, he was married to his ex-wife, Karen Osler.

Does Terry Moran Have Kids?

Moran has children from both marriages, one from his first to Osler and three kids from his marriage to Cox.