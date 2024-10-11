‘Terrifier 3’ Post-Credits Scene: Is There One at the End of the Horror Movie?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Terrifier 3 has created a lot of buzz for itself. From reactions to its beginning scene to rumors about a possible post-credits scene, the new horror movie is apparently so disturbing that its director, Damien Leone, couldn’t convince a major studio to help him produce it. The Cineverse production opens with a “controversial” scene, the filmmaker previously said.

“Mark my words, I guarantee you the first five minutes of this movie is going to be very controversial,” Damien said, according to Bloody Disgusting. “But that’s not even the big kill scene. So, that’s why I was like, ‘I need to just make this movie on my own,’ because it’s too insane.”

The director then warned fans, “If you thought Art the Clown’s reign of terror in part 2 was extreme, you haven’t seen anything yet. But before I even had a script, just having meetings and getting the feel that I was going to have eyes over my shoulders, and [studios] were concerned about the levels of gore and this and that. I knew they weren’t going to let me make this movie based on the first five pages. Like, that’s how insane Terrifier 3 is.”

Find out how to watch Terrifier 3 and learn why some fans think there’s a post-credits scene.

He’ll leave you seeing stars… Spend your weekend with Art the Clown at the cinema in @damienleone’s ‘Terrifier 3’. Get your #Terrifier3 tickets here https://t.co/yFbhj0U1RM pic.twitter.com/2G528phivL — Signature Entertainment 🎬 (@SignatureEntUK) October 11, 2024

When Does Terrifier 3 Come Out?

Terrifier 3 premiered on October 11, 2024.

How to Watch Terrifier 3

The horror movie can currently be seen in theaters across the U.S. It’s not currently clear when and where the film can be streamed.

Is There a Terrifier 3 Post-Credit Scene?

Despite online rumors, there is no post-credits scene at the end of Terrifier 3. At various screenings, though, some viewers who stuck around got to watch the music video for Ice Nine Kills’ “A Work of Art.”

The film’s predecessor, Terrifier 2, however, does include a post-credit scene, and its features Victoria giving birth to Art the Clown’s decapitated head.

What Happens in the Terrifier 3 Opening Scene?

don’t say we didn’t warn you … pic.twitter.com/E2khwLeCrT — Terrifier 3 ☝️🤡✌️ (@TerrifierFilm) October 2, 2024

The recent U.K. screening of Terrifier 3 led to multiple walkouts during the first few minutes, Damien revealed.

“Although I was in and out of the screening, I did manage to witness some crazy stuff,” he said, per Bloody Disgusting. “One woman got up and left in the middle of the shower massacre. Another woman left the screening and said she started having a panic attack during a scene involving kids where Art [the Clown] impersonates a mall Santa.”

Is There a Terrifier 4?

Damien confirmed that a Terrifier 4 is in the works. Plot and cast details are currently unknown, buts its safe to assume that Art the Clown’s wrath will be even more twisted.