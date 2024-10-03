‘Terrifier 3’ Opening Scene: Why Damien Leon’s Movie Caused Fans to Walk Out of Premiere

Image Credit: PA Images via Getty Images

Terrifier 3 is the latest shakeup to hit the horror movie genre. According to multiple outlets, moviegoers walked out of the Christmas slasher film’s U.K. premiere earlier this week. Since it hasn’t been released to the public yet, many are wondering what is so horrifying in the opening scene that caused attendees to ditch the screening.

Hollywood Life has rounded up all the details about Terrifier 3, including its release date, the plot and the rumors about *that* opening scene, below.

don’t say we didn’t warn you … pic.twitter.com/E2khwLeCrT — Terrifier 3 ☝️🤡✌️ (@TerrifierFilm) October 2, 2024

What Happens in the ‘Terrifier 3’ Opening Scene?

Per Bloody Disgusting, writer-director-producer Damien Leone mentioned a “shower massacre” scene and recalled several attendees leaving the premiere.

“Although I was in and out of the screening, I did manage to witness some crazy stuff,” he told the outlet. “One woman got up and left in the middle of the shower massacre. Another woman left the screening and said she started having a panic attack during a scene involving kids where Art [the Clown] impersonates a mall Santa.”

Multiple outlets reported that nine people walked out during the opening scene of the U.K. screening. Eleven in total left the screening. reportedly According to LADBible, the director previously warned horror fans that the “first five minutes” of the movie are “controversial.”

Watch the trailer for @damienleone's Terrifier 3.#Terrifier3 is only in cinemas 11 October.pic.twitter.com/dJwHsrKsxg — Terrifier 3 ☝️🤡✌️ (@TerrifierFilm) August 28, 2024

“Mark my words, I guarantee you the first five minutes of this movie is going to be very controversial,” Damien said, according to the outlet. “But that’s not even the big kill scene. So, that’s why I was like, ‘I need to just make this movie on my own,’ because it’s too insane.”

Damien claimed that larger Hollywood studios apparently thought the Terrifier 3 beginning scene was too gory.

“If you thought Art the Clown’s reign of terror in part two was extreme, you haven’t seen anything yet,” he added about the Converse production. “But before I even had a script, just having meetings and getting the feel that I was going to have eyes over my shoulders, and [studios] were concerned about the levels of gore and this and that. I knew they weren’t going to let me make this movie based on the first five pages. Like, that’s how insane Terrifier 3 is.”

‘Terrifier 3’ Release Date

Terrifier 3 will be released on October 11.

How to Watch ‘Terrifier 3’

Upon its release, Terrifier 3 will be available to watch in theaters. It’s currently unclear where the film will be available for streaming. However, its predecessor, Terrifier 2, is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.