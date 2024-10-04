‘Terrifier 3’ Release Date: When to Watch the Controversial Horror Movie

Image Credit: PA Images via Getty Images

Terrifier 3 is bringing all the horror to spooky season — perhaps too much gore for some viewers, though. After nearly a dozen moviegoers walked out of the movie’s U.K. screening, fans are wondering when and where they can watch the film that was directed, written and produced by Damien Leone. Hollywood Life has rounded up all the details on Terrifier 3, from its release date to its plot, below.

Terrifier 3 Plot

Terrifier 3‘s official synopsis reads, “After surviving Art the Clown’s Halloween massacre, Sienna and her brother struggle to rebuild their shattered lives. As the holiday season approaches, they try to embrace the Christmas spirit and leave the horrors of the past behind. However, just when they think they’re safe, Art returns, determined to turn their holiday cheer into a new nightmare.”

Terrifier 3 Release Date

The horror movie first premiered on September 19, 2024, at Fantastic Fest. Terrifier 3 will be released on October 11, 2024.

Where to Watch Terrifier 3

Viewers can watch Terrifier 3 in theaters on October 11. It’s unclear where and when the Cineverse movie will reach a streaming service.

What Happens in the Terrifier 3 Opening Scene?

Apparently, the beginning of Terrifier 3 is sickening. After nine people walked out of the U.K. screening during the opening scene, Damien shared insight from the event.

“Although I was in and out of the screening, I did manage to witness some crazy stuff,” he said, per Bloody Disgusting. “One woman got up and left in the middle of the shower massacre. Another woman left the screening and said she started having a panic attack during a scene involving kids where Art [the Clown] impersonates a mall Santa.”

Per LADBible, Damien forewarned audiences that his film would not be easy to sit through.

don’t say we didn’t warn you … pic.twitter.com/E2khwLeCrT — Terrifier 3 ☝️🤡✌️ (@TerrifierFilm) October 2, 2024

“Mark my words, I guarantee you the first five minutes of this movie is going to be very controversial,” the filmmaker previously said, according to the outlet. “But that’s not even the big kill scene. So, that’s why I was like, ‘I need to just make this movie on my own,’ because it’s too insane.”

While referring to the film’s main villain, Damien added, “If you thought Art the Clown’s reign of terror in part 2 was extreme, you haven’t seen anything yet. But before I even had a script, just having meetings and getting the feel that I was going to have eyes over my shoulders, and [studios] were concerned about the levels of gore and this and that. I knew they weren’t going to let me make this movie based on the first five pages. Like, that’s how insane Terrifier 3 is.”