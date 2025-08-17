Terence Stamp’s Ex-Wife: All About His Marriage & Divorce From Elizabeth O’Rourke

Image Credit: Getty Images

Terence Stamp steadily worked his way toward becoming one of the most iconic actors in the biz. From his performances in Superman and Superman II, to The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, it was clear that the London native was on his way to stardom. And through some of that fame, he was married. So, who was Terence’s wife, and how long were they together?

Below, learn more about Terence’s past marriage and their divorce.

Who Is Terence Stamp’s Ex-Wife?

Elizabeth O’Rourke was Terence’s wife. According to the late actor, she was a pharmacist when they were married from 2002 to 2008.

How Old Was Terence Stamp’s Ex-Wife When They Married?

Elizabeth and Terence had a 35-year age gap. She was 29 when they got married, while Terence was 64 at the time.

Why Did Terence Stamp & Elizabeth Divorce?

In April 2008, Terence and Elizabeth divorced due to his alleged “unreasonable behavior,” according to BBC News. Neither of them publicly explained the reason behind their separation.

However, Terence may have shared a glimpse into his split with Elizabeth during his 2013 interview with The Times. He joked about their disagreement over alternative medicine.

“When I was married, my wife was very scornful of it,” Terence said. “Being a pharmacist, she thought it was a load of s**t. But if we both got a cold, mine was over in a day, whereas hers lasted for weeks. That pissed her off.”

Does Terence Stamp Have Kids?

No, Terence did not have children of his own. While speaking with The Times in 2013, Terence said that the typical lifestyle with “a house and stability” were “never” for him.

“A house and stability have never been for me,” the Get Smart star said at the time. “I haven’t had a permanent home for 15 years. I flit from friends’ houses to hotels. I don’t work for money so I learn to live only with what I need.”

Terence Stamp’s Former Relationships

Terence pointed to his “high-profile romances” with actresses Julie Christie and Jean Shrimpton during his 2013 interview with The Times.