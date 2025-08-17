Terence Stamp’s Health: What We Know About the Late ‘Adventures of Priscilla’ Star’s Death

Image Credit: Getty Images

Terence Stamp created a name for himself in the film industry with his iconic villainous roles, such as in Superman as General Zod, but he also played numerous roles across several genres, including in The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, Get Smart, Elektra and more. Unfortunately, Terence died in August 2025 at the age of 87. Since he left an unforgettable mark on Hollywood, fans are wondering what led to his death.

“He leaves behind an extraordinary body of work, both as an actor and as a writer that will continue to touch and inspire people for years to come,” Terence’s family told Reuters in a statement on August 17, 2025. “We ask for privacy at this sad time.”

Terence’s last on-screen role was in 2021’s Last Night in Soho. Below, we’re looking back at his life, career and what we know about the late actor’s health.

Terence Stamp (22 July 1938 – 17 August 2025) R.I.P pic.twitter.com/AsiLnYT9B6 — 🇬🇧📺 Classic British TV 📺🇬🇧 (@Classicbritcom) August 17, 2025

Who Was Terence Stamp?

As an alum of London’s Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art, Terence was a prolific actor known for his stage and screen performances. He earned widespread recognition in 1978 when he played the role of General Zod in Superman, followed by its sequel. Terence would land multiple villainous roles in his future, including in the Haunted Mansion, Get Smart and The Adjustment Bureau.

How Did Terence Stamp Die?

Terence’s cause of death was not immediately disclosed.

RIP to a legend. I’m not seeing enough Terence Stamp tributes that mention his role in The Haunted Mansion. pic.twitter.com/4p88Fy59Xv — Horror4Kids (@horror4kids) August 17, 2025

Did Terence Stamp Have Health Issues Before His Death?

Terence had no known health issues in the past, and he never revealed any physical setbacks throughout his career.

During a May 2013 profile with The Times, Terence briefly spoke about his opinion on alternative medicine, which he said “pissed off” his ex-wife.

“When I was married, my wife was very scornful of it,” the London native said at the time. “Being a pharmacist, she thought it was a load of s**t. But if we both got a cold, mine was over in a day, whereas hers lasted for weeks. That pissed her off.”

Terence also explained his diet and exercise regimen to the publication, noting that he hadn’t “eaten any dairy or wheat since 1968” and that “regular yoga [kept his] body working.”

Was Terence Stamp Married? About His Ex-Wife

Terence was married once in his life to his ex-wife, pharmacist Elizabeth O’Rourke, who was 35 years his junior. They wed on New Year’s Eve in 2002 and divorced in 2008 due to his alleged “unreasonable behavior,” according to BBC News.

Did Terence Stamp Have Kids?

No, Terence did not welcome any children throughout his life, according to The Times.