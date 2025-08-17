Did Terence Stamp Have Children? What We Know About the Late Actor’s Family

Image Credit: WireImage

Terence Stamp will always be remembered as one of Hollywood’s most iconic British actors. With roles in Superman, the Star Wars franchise and several other on-screen projects, Terence established a legacy in showbusiness, but is he survived by any children? Amid the late actor’s death, fans are mourning his loss and want to learn more about Terence’s personal life.

As a private person, Terence typically kept his personal life out of the spotlight. So, we’ve compiled everything we know about Terence’s past marriage and family here.

Was Terence Stamp Married? Learn About His Ex-Wife

Terence was married once during his life. He and his ex-wife, Elizabeth O’Rourke, wed on New Year’s Eve in 2002. Elizabeth was a pharmacist, and she first met Terence in the 1990s in New South Wales, according to multiple outlets.

In April 2008, Terence and Elizabeth divorced because of the actor’s alleged “unreasonable behavior,” per BBC News.

How Old Was Terence Stamp’s Wife When They Married?

Terence’s ex-wife, Elizabeth, was 35 years younger than him when they married; he was 64, and she was 29.

Did Terence Stamp Have Kids?

No, Terence did not have children of his own, according to The Times. In his 2013 profile with the publication, Terence shared some insight into why he wasn’t interested in starting a family.

“A house and stability have never been for me,” Terence said. “I haven’t had a permanent home for 15 years. I flit from friends’ houses to hotels. I don’t work for money so I learn to live only with what I need.”

What Was Terence Stamp’s Cause of Death?

No cause of death was immediately disclosed when Terence died in August 2025.

Terence Stamp’s Most Popular Movies & TV Shows

From the age of 4, Terence “knew [he] wanted to be an actor,” he told The Times in 2013, adding that his mother “had taken me to see Gary Cooper in Beau Geste at the local cinema. But it never occurred to me to say anything about it because Dad had always told me, ‘People like us don’t do things like that.'”

Terence got his start in theatre after attending London’s Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art. Eventually, the London native booked on-screen gigs, earning further recognition in 1978 when he played General Zod in Superman, then Superman II.

Throughout the 1990s and 2000s, Terence landed multiple villainous roles, including in the Haunted Mansion, Get Smart and The Adjustment Bureau.

One of Terence’s most notable performances was in The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, in which he played the transgender woman Bernadette.