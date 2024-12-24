Stores Open on Christmas Eve 2024: Target, Walmart, Costco & More Hours

Image Credit: Getty Images

It’s Christmas Eve, and whether or not you’re working today, you might need to make a quick stop for last-minute essentials. Since the Midwest and the Northeast are getting pummeled with snow or chilly temperatures, many need to stock up their kitchens. So, what major stores are open on December 24? Keep reading to find out store hours for Target, Costco, Walmart, Publix and several more.

Some assumed that December 24 was a federal holiday this year since President Joe Biden issued an executive order, granting the day off for federal employees.

Target Hours on Christmas Eve

According to Target’s website, stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. However, you should check your local Target in case any has different hours.

Target stores will be closed, however, on Christmas Day. Locations will reopen on December 26.

Costco Hours on Christmas Eve

Costco stores will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. local time, according to USA Today. Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Walmart Hours on Christmas Eve

Walmart stores around the country will be open on December 24 until 6 p.m. local time, according to USA Today. For December 25, Walmart will be closed.

Whole Foods Christmas Eve Hours

According to Whole Foods’ website, “most stores” are open on Christmas Eve. All stores will be closed for Christmas Day.

Publix Christmas Eve Hours

Publix stores will be open on December 24 and will close at 7 p.m. local time, USA Today reported. You should double check your local Publix’s store hours, though.

Wegmans Christmas Eve Hours

Wegmans locations are open on Christmas Eve until 6 p.m. local time, per USA Today.

Dollar Tree Christmas Eve Hours

Dollar Tree stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on December 24, per Axios. Stores will be closed on December 25.

Vons Christmas Eve Hours

Vons locations will have limited hours on Christmas Eve, per CBS News.