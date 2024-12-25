Stores Open on Christmas Day 2024: Target, Walmart, Kroger & More Hours

Image Credit: Getty Images

It’s Christmas, and whether or not you’re working today, you might need to make a quick stop for last-minute essentials. Since the Midwest and the Northeast are getting pummeled with snow or chilly temperatures, many need to stock up their kitchens. So, what major stores are open on December 25? Keep reading to find out store hours for Target, Costco, Walmart, Publix and several more.

Find out which local grocery and department stores are open on December 25, below.

Target Hours on Christmas Day

According to Target’s website, Target stores are closed on Christmas Day. Locations will reopen on December 26.

Costco Hours on Christmas Day

Costco stores are closed on Christmas Day.

Walmart Hours on Christmas Day

Walmart stores around the country are closed on December 25.

Whole Foods Christmas Day Hours

According to Whole Foods’ website, all stores are closed for Christmas Day.

Publix Christmas Day Hours

Publix supermarkets are closed on December 25.

Dollar Tree Christmas Day Hours

Dollar Tree stores are closed on December 25.

Kroger Hours on Christmas Day

Kroger locations are closed on Christmas Day in observance of the federal holiday.

Safeway Christmas Day Hours

Some Safeway locations have limited hours in observance of Christmas. You should check your local Safeway for their store hours.

Is CVS Open on Christmas Day?

CVS offers an all-in-one pharmaceutical, grocery and retail shopping experience for customers. You should check your local CVS for their store hours on December 25, but many locations are open on the holiday with limited hours. Most of CVS’ pharmacies are closed on Christmas Day.

Is Walgreens Open on Christmas Day?

According to Walgreens’ website, “most” of its locations are open on December 25 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time. However, all 24-hour Walgreens stores are open on the holiday. Like CVS, Walgreens offers shoppers groceries and retail products in addition to pharmaceutical items. However, most pharmacies at Walgreens are closed on December 25.