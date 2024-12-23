Businesses Open on Christmas Eve 2024: What’s Closed?

Image Credit: Getty Images

This year, Christmas Eve has caused a little confusion among American consumers. Normally, December 24 is considered a regular business day, while December 25, Christmas Day, is a federal holiday. However, President Joe Biden issued an executive order giving federal employees a day off. So, what businesses will still be open in 2024?

Find out if you can still send and receive mail, shop at local grocery stores and more on Christmas Eve 2024, below.

What Grocery Stores Are Open on Christmas Eve?

When it comes to privately owned grocery stores, you’ll need to check your local stores’ Christmas Eve and Christmas Day hours. But according to CNN, large chains such as Safeway, Albertsons, Jewel-Osco, ACME, Randalls, Shaw’s and Vons will have limited hours on December 24, 2024. Depending on the location, customers should check with their local grocery store chains.

Trader Joe’s and Whole Foods are open on Christmas Eve with reduced hours as well.

Walmart will be closed at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, according to CNN. Meanwhile, Target will closed at 8 p.m. on December 24.

Are Pharmacies Open on Christmas Eve?

Most pharmacies will be open during regular business hours on December 24. Per CNN, Rite Aid and Walgreens will be open on Christmas Eve, but hours may differ on Christmas Day. CVS informed customers to check their local stores for businesses hours.

Mail Delivery on Christmas Eve

The USPS will be operating as normal on Christmas Eve 2024, its website indicates. Most UPS and Fedex services will also be functioning on December 24, but not on Christmas Day.

Are Banks Open on Christmas Eve 2024?

It depends on your local banks, but every customer should check their branches for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day hours. Capital One, Bank of America, PNC, Truist and CitiBank will be open on December 24, they confirmed to USA Today. Some branches of Truist and PNC, however, will close at 2 p.m. local time on Christmas Eve, the outlet reported.

Is the Stock Market Open on Christmas Eve 2024?

According to USA Today, the stock market will be open on Christmas Eve, but some markets will close at 1 p.m. ET on December 24.