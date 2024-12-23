Are Grocery Stores Open on Christmas Day 2024?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Christmas is just two days away, and many are preparing for the holiday, whether it’s last-minute Christmas shopping or grocery shopping for meals. While the holiday falls on a weekday, stores are expected to be open, but hours may vary or be limited due to the occasion. This includes grocery stores.

According to the White House website, President Biden issued a statement regarding Christmas Eve being a federal holiday and whether federal employees would need to work: “All executive departments and agencies of the Federal Government shall be closed and their employees excused from duty on Tuesday, December 24, 2024, the day before Christmas Day.”

But will this extend to Christmas Day, December 25? Will stores be closed? What about grocery stores? If you need last-minute ingredients or meals, read on for more details about grocery store hours.

Are Businesses Open on Christmas Day 2024?

Most businesses will be closed on Christmas Day since December 25 is a federal holiday. However, some may be open on Christmas Eve with modified hours. Be sure to check with your local businesses to confirm their schedules. This applies to banks, the postal service, and other federally governed entities, which will not operate on this day.

Are Grocery Stores Open or Closed on Christmas Day?

Most grocery stores will be closed on Christmas Day. According to CNN, stores like Aldi, Whole Foods, Kroger, Trader Joe’s, and others will not be open on December 25.

Are Stores Open on Christmas Eve 2024?

Retailers such as Walmart, Target, Macy’s, Home Depot, and others will be closed on Christmas Day but will have limited hours on Christmas Eve. As for CNN, Walgreens will remain open and work its 24 hour schedule on Christmas but all other pharmacies will be closed on this day except stores that are a 24 hour service or specific others. If you need last-minute Christmas gifts, December 24 is your final chance to shop. Since hours vary, check with your local stores to confirm their schedules.