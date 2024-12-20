Is Christmas Eve a Federal Holiday in 2024? Biden’s Decision Explained

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year! As 2024 comes to a close, it’s time to enjoy the holiday season. Christmas is a time for loved ones to gather, spend quality moments together, and, of course, exchange gifts. While Christmas is traditionally celebrated on December 25th, the day before—December 24th—is widely observed as Christmas Eve. In many Latino communities, it’s referred to as Noche Buena.

While most people don’t work on Christmas Day, does the same apply to Christmas Eve? Learn more below about whether Christmas Eve is considered a federal holiday and which businesses will close on this day.

Is Christmas Eve a Federal Holiday?

Christmas Eve is not officially recognized as a federal holiday. Some workplaces require employees to work, while others offer the day off. Its status as a holiday varies by employer.

Is Christmas Eve a Federal Holiday in 2024?

In 2024, President Joe Biden issued a proclamation regarding Christmas Eve. According to a statement published on the White House website on Thursday, December 19, 2024: “All executive departments and agencies of the Federal Government shall be closed and their employees excused from duty on Tuesday, December 24, 2024, the day before Christmas Day.”

This announcement followed the President’s remarks during the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony on December 5, 2024. As noted on the White House website, he stated: “During this season of reflection and renewal, many of us will sing “O Holy Night.” A phrase in the song is, “His law is love; His gospel is peace.” May[My] wish for you and for the nation, now and always, is we continue to seek the light of liberty and love, kindness and compassion, dignity and decency.”

What Businesses Are Closed on Christmas Eve?

Major retailers like Walmart, Target, and Best Buy are typically open on Christmas Eve, though hours may vary by location. It’s recommended to check local store hours in advance, as they can differ depending on the area.