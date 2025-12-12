Who Plays Svetlana in ‘Heated Rivalry’? Meet Actress Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova

Image Credit: Getty Images

Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova is an actress who appears as Svetlana Vetrova in Heated Rivalry, the hockey drama series streaming on HBO Max and Crave. Based on Rachel Reid’s Game Changers novels, the show centers on the secret romantic relationship between rival professional hockey players Shane Hollander, played by Hudson Williams, and Ilya Rozanov, played by Connor Storrie. The series has drawn attention for its portrayal of queer characters and its emotionally grounded approach to life on and off the ice, blending professional sport, romance, and LGBTQ+ storytelling within a traditionally male-dominated setting.

Learn more about Kharlamova, the actress behind Svetlana, below.

She Plays Svetlana in Heated Rivalry

Kharlamova portrays Svetlana in Heated Rivalry, a hockey drama centered on intense rivalries and complicated relationships on and off the ice. Her character is closely connected to the emotional and personal stakes of the series, adding depth to the story beyond the action on the rink. Through Svetlana, Kharlamova brings a grounded presence to the show’s exploration of ambition, loyalty, and personal conflict.

She Began Her Acting Career in International Productions

Kharlamova’s path to Heated Rivalry includes work in international film and television projects. She is a Toronto-based actress and model who began her acting career in 2016. Early in her career, she appeared in a small role on Amazon Prime’s The Boys, marking her first on-screen credit. Since then, she has appeared in television projects such as CBC’s Strays and Roku’s Slip, and had a role as Much in the re-imagined Robyn Hood series for Global TV. She has also appeared in episodes of shows like FX’s Adults and several independent productions. In film, Kharlamova has appeared in projects including Downsizing and A Very Jonas Christmas Movie.

She Keeps Much of Her Personal Life Private

While Kharlamova is gaining attention for her work on screen, she keeps much of her personal life out of the public eye. She has not publicly shared extensive details about her relationships or private life, choosing instead to keep the focus on her acting career.