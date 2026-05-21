‘Survivor 51’: Filming Locations, Air Date, Cast & More Updates

Image Credit: CBS

Survivor 50 came to an epic end, and with that, fans are already looking forward to season 51 of the hit reality TV series. With questions surrounding its release date, who’s in the cast and any possible changes to the show, Hollywood Life has the latest updates on what to expect from Survivor season 51 below.

Survivor Season 51 Air Date: Projected Release Date

Survivor 51 does not have a determined release date yet, but it is expected to air sometime later in 2026, possibly in September.

Who Is in the Survivor Season 51 Cast?

Cast members for season 51 have also not been confirmed at the time of publication.

Where Is Survivor 51 Being Filmed? Locations

Survivor 51 was filmed in the Mamanuca Islands of Fiji.

Who Won Survivor 50?

The winner of season 50 was Aubry Bracco. She was crowned the Sole Survivor during the May 2026 finale episode, earning an 8-3 jury vote from the Tribal Council.

Aubry had competed on the show in the past, so her victory was a decade in the making. Per Parade, the mother of one opened up about her accomplishment while recalling her past on the show.

“There was an anxious, nervous girl on the brains tribe who came in and had a panic attack on day 2. She was supposed to go home that night, but somehow, she gets to the final 3,” Aubry said. “Some say she should have won, some say she had no social game. She didn’t care what they said. She comes back for Game Changers and somehow gets to the final 5. She comes back for Edge of Extinction. Everyone loved her, she was the underdog, and then she fell from grace and left survivor world completely. And then she took some time to work on herself, and she came back for Survivor 50.

Aubry continued, “She played this game for 137 games. She changed who she was. She changed how she played. She did everything to get to the end. I want to show people no matter who you are, if you believe in yourself, you can outlast more than you ever thought you could. You can push, and you get to the end of the game, and you can evolve just like Survivor.”