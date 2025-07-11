‘Superman’ Post-Credits Scenes & Ending: What It Means for the DC Universe

Image Credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Superman received rave reviews and positive fan reactions after its July 11, 2025, release. With a strong main cast — David Corenswet (Superman/Clark Kent), Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane) and Nicholas Hoult (Lex Author) — the DC Universe movie took over the summer. And with most modern superhero films are the post-credits scenes. So, what exactly happens after Superman‘s end-credits roll, and do they set the stage for the future of the DCU?

Hollywood Life has a breakdown of the end-credits scenes below!

How Many Post‑Credits Scenes Does Superman Have?

Superman has two end-credits scenes. The first plays out after the main credits roll, and the second one plays after the full credits roll.

What Happens in the Mid‑Credits Scene with Krypto?

Fans agree that the mid-credits scene in Superman is probably the cutest one of the two. Viewers see Superman and the dog, Krypto, seemingly sitting on the Moon, looking back at Earth. Crypto leans on the hero’s shoulder, proving how the canine — and everybody — can rely on Superman’s protection.

The mid-credits scene is a sweet representation of Superman’s oath to protect Earth and everyone on it.

What Happens in the Final End‑Credits Moment Between Superman & Mister Terrific?

Superman‘s post-credits scene is a brief, witty moment between the titular hero and Mister Terrific, who helped him earlier in the film to close the portal that Lex Luthor activated. The portal tore Metropolis in two, and Mister Terrific was the one to re-stitch the two halves of the city.

After the final credits roll, viewers watch as Superman and Mister Terrific look at a Metropolis building that is visibly crooked after their work against Luthor. Once Superman points out the flaw in the structure, the perfectionist Terrific is infuriated that he couldn’t achieve flawlessness. So, he storms out of frame, kicking a rock on his way out, and Superman realizes he probably shouldn’t have acknowledged the misalignment while calling himself a real “jerk.”

Both credits scenes in Superman aren’t deep, profound or foreshadowing moments, but they’re playful for fans to watch before leaving the theater.

Supergirl Cameo in Superman Explained

Before Superman ends, Supergirl crashes into the Fortress of Solitude to retrieve Krypto, revealing that the adorable dog was hers all along.

The funny scene between Superman and Supergirl (played by Milly Alcock) sets the stage for the upcoming 2026 film Supergirl. The movie will follow the heroine as she travels across the galaxy with Krypto while she embarks on a “murderous quest for revenge,” according to the movie’s synopsis.

How Do the Post-Credits Scenes Set Up the New DC Universe?

The two post-credits scenes after Superman don’t set up anything for the DCU. Unlike the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s post-credits moments, Superman‘s are just fun snippets for fans, which director James Gunn acknowledged in an interview with Screen Rant ahead of the film’s release.

“And I really have found — and I’ve said it before — but I’ve set up things in the post-credit scenes, and Marvel has set up things in the post-credit scenes that never pay off,” the filmmaker began. “Unless it’s really for sure going to pay off … like if we were making — we know what the Supergirl movie is — So, if it was a payoff at the end of the credits that had to do with something in the Supergirl movie, I would be open to that. We know that’s happening. But I don’t want to set up stuff just because it’s a shocking post-credit scene that we’re never going to pay off. However, I do like giving the audience something for having stuck around through the credits and seeing who all the hardworking people are on the film. And so giving them something, I think, is fun. And that’s what I did. So, we put Terrific at the end.”