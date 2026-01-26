Super Bowl Commercials 2026: Budweiser, Guy Fieri & More Ads

Believe it or not, but we already know a few of the upcoming Super Bowl commercials. Guy Fieri‘s shocking hair transformation nearly broke the internet earlier this month, and it turns out, the hairdo isn’t permanent — it’s for a Super Bowl ad! Soon after, Budweiser unveiled its advertisement featuring two “American icons.”

Drumroll, please — keep reading to see the upcoming Super Bowl commercials and what’s in store for you while you watch the Seahawks and the Patriots face off.

Budweiser Super Bowl 2026 Commercial

Budweiser chose to depict the meaning of friendship in its upcoming ad by including two “American icons”: the Clydesdale horse and the bald eagle. Celebrating 150 years of brewing its U.S. beer, the ad features the horse and the eagle becoming friends after the eagle falls from its nest.

Todd Allen, the SVP of Marketing for Budweiser at Anheuser-Busch, released a statement about the advertisement to People. It read, ‘As we celebrate Budweiser’s 150th anniversary and America’s 250th birthday, we knew we had to rise to the occasion in a way only Budweiser can. ‘American Icons’ brings our heritage to life through powerful storytelling with the Budweiser Clydesdales and an American Bald Eagle. This year’s spot will leave fans awestruck and proud to enjoy a Budweiser as they celebrate our shared milestone moments.”

As seen in the endearing commercial, the ad cuts to Budweiser’s message, “For 150 Years, This Bud’s For You,” as a farmer looks at the horse and the eagle with tears in his eyes.

If it couldn’t get more American than that, the ad includes Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Free Bird.”

Guy Fieri Super Bowl 2026 Commercial

The Food Network star celebrated his 58th birthday by sharing an Instagram video that raised eyebrows around the country. The AI-generated clip unveiled a darker brown cut for Guy’s hair rather than his signature blonde spikes. It turns out that the makeover is for a Super Bowl ad with Bosch, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Guy even teased his big hair transformation in a statement to People by noting, “If you’re going to go big, go big. They said, ‘Well, can you shave your goatee?’ And I said, ‘I would for this. This is such an important commercial. This is such a big deal.’”