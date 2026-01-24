Guy Fieri Debuts ‘New Look’ With Darker Hair on 58th Birthday: Watch Video

Guy Fieri showed off quite the eyebrow-raising hairdo in a new video while celebrating his birthday. The now-58-year-old Food Network star shared an AI-generated clip of himself on Instagram flaunting a new look on Thursday, January 22.

“Hey there! After so many years of celebrating my birthday as Guy, I figured this year I’d celebrate it as just a guy,” Guy — dressed in a conservative button-down and slacks, a clean-shaven face and combed, dark brown hair — said in the clip. “Happy birthday to me!” he added before blowing out the candles.

Guy captioned his post, “New Year. New Guy. New Look.”

Commenters expressed their surprise, and many praised the celebrity chef for the apparent joke. Hunter Fieri, one of Guy’s sons, even joked, “Dad… when did you start selling insurance?” Guy shares both Hunter and his other son, Ryder, with his wife, Lori Fieri.

Others in the comments section chimed in, with one writing, “Wow, I barely recognized him. Bro looks like my car salesman. Happy birthday!!” Another even asked, “Happy birthday but who’s this Guy?”

Fans might adore Guy’s signature blonde spiky hair, but Lori, 54, might miss that version of her husband’s darker hair color. During a 2019 interview with People, she recalled first meeting the Flavortown Kitchen owner before he opted for his blonde look.

“When I first met [Guy], he had no goatee. He had dark hair. He wore a suit to work every day,” Lori said in 2019. “Now I look at him and I’m like, ‘Where’s that man I married with the whole clean look?’ … I always say, ‘When are you going to change your haircut?’ But it stuck, and it’s him.”

Nevertheless, Lori loves her husband for who he is, no matter what hair cut or style he adopts. During that interview, she added, “I tease him every once in a while. And I do want a little change sometimes. But that’s like me changing my hair to black. I mean, I’m not going to do that for him, so.”