Dakota Johnson, Natalie Portman & More Stars Showing Cleavage In Sexy Strapless Jumpsuits

Strapless jumpsuits are an excellent way to make the one-piece look a bit sexier – and the trend is loved by everyone from Dakota Johnson to Natalie Portman!

Spring is just around the corner so we’re all about transitional pieces right now. One look that you can continue rocking as the seasons change are jumpsuits! Many of them can be breezy like maxi dresses while still being a complete look that isn’t totally out of place on a colder day. But if you’re looking for a way to make them just a bit sexier, opting for a strapless jumpsuit is a great approach. Don’t worry, they’ll still look chic under the jacket you throw on over it when spring still feels like winter.

Dakota Johnson recently wore a strapless jumpsuit that had us wishing it was summer already. The 50 Shades Of Grey star looked gorgeous at the Independent Spirt Awards in a navy jumpsuit by Gucci which featured a sweetheart neckline, wide-leg pants and a cute cherry pattern all over it. Dakota, 29, kept up with the playful vibe of the ensemble by accessorizing with a blue scrunchie around her wrist. She rounded out her look with gold earrings and strappy black heels for the event on Feb. 23.

Natalie Portman also put her own spin on the trend at Vanity Fair‘s Oscars party on Feb. 24. The actress, 37, looked classically glamorous in a black Dior jumpsuit with a silver necklace, a clutch, and peep toe heels. She added a pop of color with a bold red lip. Whether you’re looking for a fun look like Dakota’s or something more timeless like Natalie’s, there are plenty of strapless jumpsuits out there for you to love. Head up to the gallery above to see some of the ones celebrities have been wearing lately!