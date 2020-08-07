Gigi Hadid & More Stars Looking Sexy In Strapless Jumpsuits

Strapless jumpsuits are an excellent way to make the one-piece look a bit sexier – and the trend is loved by everyone from Gigi Hadid to Gabrielle Union and so many more!

We are now entering the last few weeks of summer so we’re all about transitional pieces right now. One look that you can continue rocking as the seasons change are jumpsuits! Many of them can be breezy like maxi dresses while still being a complete ensemble that isn’t totally out of place on a chillier day. But if you’re looking for a way to make them just a bit sexier, opting for a strapless jumpsuit is a great approach. Don’t worry, they’ll still look chic under the jacket you throw on for those colder days!

Gabrielle Union was previously spotted wearing a bold yellow, strapless jumpsuit while heading back to her hotel in NYC! The Bring It On star, 47, looked gorgeous as she strode down the NYC pavement in the wide-leg jumpsuit with a sweetheart neckline. Gab even looked ready to take care of business, pulling her hair back and fashioning a taupe coat over her shoulders while wearing transparent high heels. Her best accessory, however, was the beaming smile she wore on her face!

Gigi Hadid also put her own spin on the trend at the Gigi x Messika party in New York City. The model, 25, looked classically glamorous in a glittering strapless jumpsuit with peep toe heels. Gigi seriously sparkled from head to toe in the look and gave us major disco ball vibes! She even went a bit futuristic with her makeup and hairdo, pulling her hair back and down and wearing makeup that brought out her natural beauty.

Along with Gigi and Gabrielle, other stars have been rocking the trend and looking so good while doing it! Reese Witherspoon, Emily Ratajkowski, and Kylie Jenner have all sported a variation on the strapless jumpsuit over the past few years. It just goes to show us that this is one look that won’t go out of style any time soon!

Whether you’re looking to add to your wardrobe for the end of summer, or just keep up with your favorite stars, we’ve got you covered. There are so many great strapless jumpsuits worn by beloved celebs to check out! See more by scrolling through the images in the gallery above!