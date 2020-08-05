Gallery
Hollywood Life

Neil Young, The Rolling Stones & More Stars Who’ve Told Donald Trump To Stop Using Their Music At His Events

Donald Trump
AP Photo/Alex Brandon
August 4th 2020 - Musician Neil Young has filed a lawsuit against the Donald Trump Campaign claiming copyright infringement and unauthorized usage of his songs and music. - File Photo by: KGC-138/STAR MAX/IPx 2019 7/12/19 Neil Young and The Promise of the Real performing in concert at British Summertime 2019, Hyde Park, London, England, UK.
(FILE) Rihanna's Charity Donates $5 Million for Global Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic Relief. Rihanna's charity organization, the Clara Lionel Foundation, has donated $5 million to support efforts combating the novel coronavirus. HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - NOVEMBER 14: Singer Rihanna (Robyn Rihanna Fenty) wearing a John Galliano evening coat from William Vintage along with a necklace and bracelets by David Webb arrives at the AFI FEST 2019 - Opening Night Gala - Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Queen And Slim' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on November 14, 2019 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)
Panic! At The Disco perform during the 2019 Rick in Rio Music Festival held in the Olympic Park of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on October 3, 2019. (​Photo by Fernanda Balster/Fotoarena/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)
Celebrities arrive at the 59th Grammy Awards held at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. 12 Feb 2017 Pictured: Adele. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA17375_057.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
Weekend Editor

Several stars from all kinds of music have flipped out over Donald Trump using their music at a variety of his events.

Hold on there just a minute. Donald Trump, 74, is notorious for angering artists whenever he plays their songs at his gatherings without their alleged permission. Someone taking it to a legal level now is rock icon Neil Young, 74, who has sued Trump’s reelection campaign for copyright infringement over using two of his tracks (“Rockin’ in the Free World” and “Devil’s Sidewalk”) at several of his rallies. The Grammy winner has been quite vocal about these problems in the past including when “Rockin” and “Like A Hurricane” blasted through the speakers when the President arrived at Mt. Rushmore in early July 2020.

The Rolling Stones are also furious with Trump. They echoed Neil’s sentiments in June 2020 by threatening legal action against his team after their classic 1968 hit “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” continuously played whenever he walked-off the stage at a campaign rally (including one that same month in Tulsa, Oklahoma). This is nothing new for them as they previously asked him to stop doing this kind of thing when he was first running for President in 2016.

Neil Young
Neil Young performing on stage. Credit: KGC-138/STAR MAX/IPx/AP

The list goes on and on. Rihanna went the legal route herself for the unauthorized use of her hit “Don’t Stop The Music” at his rally in Chattanooga, Tennessee in November 2018. “Not for much longer…me nor my people would ever be at or around one of those tragic rallies, so thanks for the heads up philip!”, she tweeted after finding out what he and his team had done.

Cease and desist letters seem to be a common thing when it come to this topic. Tom Petty‘s family sent his campaign one after he used the late rocker’s song “I Won’t Back Down” at his political rallies in 2020.

Rihanna
Rihanna posing on the red carpet. Credit: Sipa USA via AP

There have been many more artists who have been enraged over this issue ever since Trump came into office, some of which include Adele and Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco. Be sure to click on the gallery above for a run down of the others.