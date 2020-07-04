Neil Young Tells Off Trump For Using His Songs At Mt. Rushmore Rally: ‘This Is Not OK WIth Me’

Neil Young blasted Donald Trump for using his songs at his Mt. Rushmore rally while also standing in support of the indigenous people of the area.

Another day, another celebrity attacking Donald Trump. This time around it was music icon Neil Young, 74, who had a big problem with them playing two of his biggest hits, “Like a Hurricane” and “Rockin’ in the Free World”, upon the president’s arrival at his Mt. Rushmore rally on Friday, July 3. “This is NOT ok with me,” one tweet read. He doubled down on his words in a separate tweet, writing, “I stand in solidarity with the Lakota Sioux & this is NOT ok with me.”

His nod to the Lakota Sioux referenced the indigenous people from the area who were seem amongst many others protesting outside the event where they blocked a highway in South Dakota. The site itself used to be called ”The Six Grandfathers” by the tribe before it was carved with the presidents’ faces.

This is not the first time that Neil has been infuriated with Trump for using his songs from a political POV. He previously blasted “Rockin in the Free World” during one of his presidential campaign rallies way back in 2015. “Donald Trump was not authorized to use ‘Rockin’ in the Free World’ in his presidential candidacy announcement,” Neil’s rep said in an interview at the time. “Neil Young, a Canadian citizen, is a supporter of Bernie Sanders for President of the United States of America.”

Neil is far from the only celebrity who has spoken out about this song-related manner over the years. Tom Petty‘s family condemned the use of the late singer’s track “I Won’t Back Down” being played at his recent Tulsa rally. Others who have voiced their frustrations include Rihanna and Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco.

Trump was endlessly mocked on social media over what he spoke about during his time in Mt. Rushmore He addressed the strength of America in his speech and revealed that he is creating a “national garden” that will feature statues of American “heroes”. This of course left many in stitches online, with one writing, “The National Garden Of American Heroes’ will feature “Kid Rock, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and Ted Nugent.”