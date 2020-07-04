Melania Trump: Twitter Thinks Donald Drew All Over Her Dress With A Sharpie Before Mt. Rushmore

All eyes were on Melania Trump’s Alexander McQueen dress at a Fourth of July event — because it looked like someone had drawn on it with a sharpie.

Melania Trump joined her husband at an early Fourth of July event at Mount Rushmore — but the focus was on her designer dress. The 50-year-old First Lady accompanied President Donald Trump to the July 3 celebration, and Twitter users were quick to comment on her eye-catching dress by Alexander McQueen. Although it retails for a hefty $2485, many declared the knee-length frock looked as though Donald had scribbled on it with a sharpie!

As Trump took the stage to address the 7500-strong crowd in South Dakota, social media users joked about the black and white design on Melania’s dress. “Donald Trump got bored and drew all over Melania’s white dress with a sharpie on Air Force One,” one user wrote, while another joked, “Will somebody please take that sharpie away from him! Now he’s drawing on Melania’s dress, ffs.”

Some even compared the abstract doodle design to the infamous ‘Sharpiegate’, when the POTUS seemingly used a large sharpie back in Sept. 2019 to alter a Hurricane Dorian map. “Apparently Trump tried to draw a hurricane path on Melania’s dress,” a user wrote, white another Twitter user commented, “He gone and doodled with the sharpie all over her dress now. I thought they took away his sharpie after the hurricane incident?”

