Breaking News
Hollywood Life

Melania Trump Renegotiated Prenup When She Delayed Moving Into White House, Book Claims

Donald Trump Melania Trump
REX/Shutterstock
Melania Trump Meeting of NATO Heads of State and Government in Brussels, Waterloo, Belgium - 11 Jul 2018 US First Lady Melania Trump looks on during a visit of the spouses of NATO leaders in the Walloon Brabant region, in Queen Elisabeth Music Chapel in Waterloo, south of Brussels, Belgium, 11 July 2018. NATO member countries' heads of states and governments gather in Brussels on 11 and 12 July 2018 for a two days meeting.
US First Lady Melania Trump (R), Assistant Secretary of the Interior Rob Wallace (L) and area fourth grade students and other officials participate in the reopening of the Washington Monument on the National Mall in Washington, DC, USA, 19 September 2019. The Washington Monument had been closed for more than three years to replace the elevator and add a security screening facility. Washington Monument reopens to the public, USA - 19 Sep 2019
US First Lady Melania Trump (R), Assistant Secretary of the Interior Rob Wallace (L) and area fourth grade students and other officials participate in the reopening of the Washington Monument on the National Mall in Washington, DC, USA, 19 September 2019. The Washington Monument had been closed for more than three years to replace the elevator and add a security screening facility. Washington Monument reopens to the public, USA - 19 Sep 2019
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) hugs US First Lady Melania Trump (2-L) as US President Donald J. Trump (R) and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (2-R) looks on as they attend the family photo during the G7 summit at Casino in Biarritz, France, 25 August 2019. The G7 Summit runs from 24 to 26 August in Biarritz. G7 Summit Biarritz in France, Bayonne - 25 Aug 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 35 Photos.
Political News Editor

When Melania Trump was ‘taking care of Barron’ by staying in NYC after inauguration, she didn’t just mean letting him finish his semester. She was working on getting a better prenup, according to a new book.

Melania Trump was certainly in no rush to move into the White House after husband Donald Trump was inaugurated. If that wasn’t clear by the fact that the first lady stayed in New York City until June 2017, a new book claims that there was one more reason she delayed her departure. Melania, 50, was allegedly busy renegotiating her prenup before arriving at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

News stories at the time focused on Melania’s decision to continue living at the Trump Tower with son Barron Trump, now 14, while he completed his school semester, costing taxpayers an exorbitant amount of money. While it was true that Melania wanted Barron to finish school, “taking care of Barron” also meant protecting them financially, according to Washington Post reporter Mary Jordan. In Jordan’s new book, The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump, she claims that Melania “needed time to cool off” after finding out about her husband’s alleged affair with Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal and other sexual indiscretions.

Donald Trump Melania Trump
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on the White House lawn (REX/Shutterstock)

Like the rest of the United States, Melania apparently only learned of the scandals, including the Access Hollywoodgrab ’em by the p***y” tape on television. Melania’s existing prenup “had not been incredibly generous,” Jordan writes, but noted that Melania had leverage — she had been married to the president longer than his his two ex-wives, and therefore had bargaining power. Before heading to the White House permanently, Melania allegedly renegotiated the prenup to her satisfaction, according to three sources close to the first lady cited in the book.

It mostly protects Barron’s future. The existing prenup, according to Jordan, allegedly made sure that he had dual citizenship in Slovenia, Melania’s home country. With that, he could work in Europe for the family business, the Trump Organization, one day. With the renegotiation, Melania has further ensured his part in the family business: “She wanted proof in writing that when it came to financial opportunities and inheritance, Barron would be treated as more of an equal to Trump’s oldest three children.”

Jordan also noted that people should stop using #FreeMelania. “She is … much more like [Donald] than it appears,” she wrote. Despite their perceived frostiness toward each other, the Trumps genuinely love each other, according to multiple sources Jordan interviewed, including former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie. Melania was allegedly the reason Donald even ran for president in 2016, according to Roger Stone, his former mentor who is about to spend four months in prison for witness tampering and lying to investigators with the Mueller report.

“She’s the one who ultimately said: ‘You know, Donald, stop talking about running for president and do it. … And if you run, you’re going to win,” Stone said in the book. She also allegedly told her husband that he should pick Mike Pence as his running mate.