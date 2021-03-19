Stars On Spring Break 2021: Larsa Pippen & More Partying & Vacationing With Friends

See photos of stars hitting up the beach and soaking up the sun this spring!

Spring has sprung! After a cold long winter, we’re so ready to bask in the glow of a brand new season, and spring is the perfect time for rejuvenation and relaxation. While many are taking necessary precautions to ensure their safety, as well as those around them, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, some stars have opted to take some secluded getaways and take in the warmth of spring. See some photos of stars getting into the swing of spring below!

Amelia Hamlin

Amelia Hamlin kicked off her spring break early by taking to Miami at the beginning of March. The stunning model, 19, was spotted with beau Scott Disick, 37, and a group of pals taking a boat tour on March 1. Amelia looked super glam and ready for spring in her mini-dress, which featured a gorgeous pattern of butterflies in shades of turquoise and taupe. Amelia was also spotted with Scott hitting up the beach just a few days earlier!

Larsa Pippen

Larsa Pippen has looked like the picture of springtime fun while hanging out with friends and family in Miami. On March 13, the former Real Housewives of Miami star, 46, was spotted hanging out poolside in a teeny bikini with Model House Los Angeles founder Myles Kronman. Larsa looked fab in her little number, which she sported while lounging at the W Hotel in South Beach. Later on, Larsa hit up the beach and wore a flashy one-piece swimsuit!

Farrah Abraham

Farrah Abraham has absolutely been soaking up the sun in Palm Beach and Miami! The reality TV star, 29, was spotted frolicking on the sand on March 13 and enjoying some fun in the sun. Following this particular excursion, pictured above, Farrah and her 12-year-old daughter, Sophia, were seen splashing around in the water in Palm Beach on March 14.

Want to see more stars soaking up the sun during springtime? Check out the gallery of images above and get ready to bask in the sunshine this spring!