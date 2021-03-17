See Pic

Larsa Pippen, 46, Hits The Beach In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit After Hanging Out With Mystery Man

Larsa Pippen worked an incredible one-piece swimsuit while chilling at the beach!

Larsa Pippen is soaking up the sun in style! The gorgeous former Real Housewives of Miami star, 46, took to Instagram on March 16 with her latest little number perfect for a day at the beach or chilling poolside. This time around, Larsa was captured lounging on a beach chair in Miami while wearing a gorgeous black and silver one-piece.

 

In the photo, Larsa looked positively sun-kissed, showing off her golden tan as the picture was snapped. Larsa, who’s been known for rocking two-pieces from time to time, opted for the incredible one-piece, which accentuated her figure effortlessly. The reality TV star’s look was made complete with makeup that brought out her natural beauty and a pair of black sunglasses, while her hair was pulled up in a high ponytail.

Larsa Pippen sported a stylish one-piece in a new Instagram post on March 16 [MEGA].
Ever the savvy social media maven, Larsa had the best caption for her latest Instagram post. “Heard you missed me,” she wrote, adding a little purple, smiling devil emoji after her words. Fans have definitely missed seeing Larsa regularly post on the ‘Gram, but recently, the star stirred up a bit of speculation when she was spotted with a mystery man over the weekend!

Larsa Pippen spotted at the W Hotel in South Beach with Myles Kronman [MEGA].
On March 13, Larsa was seen hanging out poolside at the W Hotel in the South Beach area of Miami with an unidentified man. Fortunately, HollywoodLife was able to confirm that the person in question was actually Myles Kronman, who founded Model House Los Angeles. The two stars were seen chatting as they enjoyed the warm temperatures and sipping on delicious drinks. Fans aren’t exactly sure of the extent of the pair’s relationship, but they appeared to be enjoying each other’s company, regardless!

Meanwhile, Larsa has totally been living it up in Miami. The gorgeous star has been seen enjoying some time at the beach as well as lounging by the pool. Prior to her weekend meet-up with pals, Larsa enjoyed some time at the beach with daughter Sophia, 13, whom she shares with estranged husband Scottie Pippen. Whether she’s hanging by the pool, or strutting her stuff on the sand, fans love to see Larsa’s impeccable taste in swimwear!