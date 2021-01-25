Larsa Pippen, 46, Sizzles In Tiny Green Bikini On Florida Getaway — Pics

Larsa Pippen soaked up the sun and got her tan on during her winter vacation to Fort Lauderdale! See the latest pics of the beauty lounging poolside and rocking an olive green string bikini!

Larsa Pippen has done it again! The quarantine bikini queen, 46, was spotted lounging in the Floridian sun on January 22 during her recent winter getaway and couldn’t have looked better. Larsa looked super sexy and sleek in her olive green string bikini. It also appeared that the former Real Housewives of Miami star opted for a fresh look — she hardly wore any makeup!

The mother-of-four appeared to be working on her tan during her day basking in the sunshine. Her bikini was the perfect cut for such an activity, as the string bikini featured a halter and upper-waist tie behind her back and a rather cheeky set of bottoms to complete the look! At one point, Larsa, with her hair donned in a messy bun, appeared to get comfy on her poolside lounge chair.

Larsa has seriously been giving her fans the best of the best when it comes to her glamorous bikini looks. The stunner recently posted her first bikini snap in some time on January 21. Larsa looked gorgeous in the black and white string two-piece, which accentuated the TV personality’s figure effortlessly. It also appeared that Larsa had been working on her tan! She captioned the image, “Love sunny dayzzz,” amending it from the original caption, which read “Good days on my mind.”

Fans haven’t only been talking about Larsa’s bikini game, though. The star has been navigating a new relationship with basketball star Malik Beasley, with whom she’s been photographed a number of times. The two haven’t been shy about showing off their affection for one another, though Larsa is still estranged from her husband Scottie Pippen and Mailk’s split from Montana Yao went public.

But throughout the drama and her time in quarantine, Larsa has given her admirers some major bikini inspiration for the best and boldest two-piece looks. Her swimwear has been so on point, so it’s no wonder she has remained one of our favorite bikini queens during the last year! Whether she is lounging poolside, hitting up the beach, or sharing an impromptu photo shoot with her favorite swimwear pieces, fans cannot get enough of the star rocking her favorite bikinis!