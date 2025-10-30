Who Is the Dad of ‘Sparkle’ Megan Walerius’ Baby? ‘Love Is Blind’ Reunion Update

Image Credit: ADAM ROSE/NETFLIX

The season 9 reunion of Love Is Blind turned out to be a night of bombshells, and one stood out in particular. “Sparkle” Megan Walerius revealed she welcomed a baby boy several months after she and Jordan Keltner split by the season 9 finale. Megan’s revelation was quite a shock to viewers. After all, Megan had doubts about becoming a mother, which she expressed during the show. So, who is the father of her baby?

“Today, I actually have a little bit of a surprise,” Megan said during the October 29, 2025, reunion episode. “I am a mom now. I had a baby boy 2-and-a-half months ago.”

The reality TV star revealed the name of her newborn son, Brooks, and called him her “whole world.”

“I now know more than ever I was meant on this earth to be a mom,” Megan gushed, adding, “He’s amazing, and our family is very happy.”

So, who is the father of Megan’s baby? Below, Hollywood Life has compiled everything we learned from the LiB season 9 reunion about Megan’s new child and the identity of the baby’s dad.

What Did ‘Sparkle’ Megan Say About Having a Baby on Love Is Blind?

In season 9, Megan expressed serious doubts about having kids of her own and potentially becoming a stepmother to Jordan’s son, Luca.

“I mean, maybe I’m just not cut out to be a stepmom,” Megan admitted in a confessional before her and Jordan’s wedding was set to take place. “Honestly, this has me questioning if I’m even cut out to be a mom.”

Later confessing that she was “maybe” too “caught up in [her] own life,” Megan said, “All I wanted coming into this experiment was to find love and to find my partner. I will love Jordan always — but he’s not my partner.”

Who Is the Dad of ‘Sparkle’ Megan’s Baby Boy?

The name of the father of Megan’s baby is Paul. Megan thanked her new partner for his support during the season 9 reunion.

“We had our ups and downs,” she admitted. “I’m not going to say it was perfect. But Paul has been amazing, and we’re very happy.”

When Did ‘Sparkle’ Megan Get Pregnant After Love Is Blind Season 9?

Megan said she met Paul through a friend three months after she finished filming LiB. Three months into their relationship, Megan got pregnant. So, this indicates that Megan became pregnant with her child roughly six months after wrapping LiB.

“Being cast into the limelight now, I just wanted to have my pregnancy and the start of Brooks’ life for us to have in private,” she explained. Before the reunion episode aired, paparazzi photos of Megan carrying a baby surfaced online, prompting speculation about her personal life.

“I’m definitely learning to be a lot more selfless,” Megan said about motherhood. “I think that becoming a mom is the ultimate act of selflessness. It’s given me a lot more empathy too for Jordan and being a single dad. I applaud Jordan for even doing this experiment and putting his heart out there. It’s really special.”