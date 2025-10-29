‘Love Is Blind’ Season 9 Reunion: What Time Does the Episode Air Tonight?

Image Credit: ADAM ROSE/NETFLIX

The wait is finally over — the Love Is Blind Season 9 reunion is here! After a dramatic finale that left every couple’s fate hanging in the balance, fans are about to get all the answers they’ve been waiting for. Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the special will bring the cast back together to reflect on the season’s biggest moments, reveal who’s still together, and address all the post-show drama.

Here’s everything to know about when and where to watch the Love Is Blind Season 9 reunion tonight.

Did Anyone Get Married on Love Is Blind Season 9?

No. Season 9 is the first in the franchise where none of the couples said “I do” at the altar. Despite the engagements, each couple ultimately decided against marriage: some broke up before reaching the altar, others said “no” at the altar, and a few terminated their partnership earlier.

Here’s the full list of the six couples who got engaged in the pods:

Ali Lima & Anton Yarosh

Kalybriah Haskin & Edmond Harvey

Megan Walerius (“Sparkle Megan”) & Jordan Keltner

Madison Maidenberg & Joe Ferrucci

Annie Lancaster & Nick Amato

Kacie McIntosh & Patrick Suzuki

Series creator Chris Coelen told Netflix’s Tudum that while the outcome was unusual, it still reflects the show’s core idea that honest choices matter more than forced endings.

“In Season 9, at least one member of each couple felt their love was not strong enough to overcome the challenges of the real world, and they chose not to get married,” he said. “That’s exactly how the experiment is supposed to work, so I would say not only is the experiment working, I think it’s working better than ever.”

What Time Does the Love Is Blind Season 9 Reunion Air?

The reunion premieres tonight (Wednesday, October 29, 2025) at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on Netflix.

How Can You Watch the Love Is Blind Season 9 Reunion?

Stream it directly on Netflix at the time above; any active Netflix plan will work. Coverage from Decider and Netflix’s Tudum confirms the drop time and that it’s a standard on-demand premiere (not live), so viewers can start from the beginning once it’s available.

Will There Be a Love Is Blind Season 10?

Yes. Netflix renewed the series for Seasons 9 and 10 in a two-season pickup announced earlier in 2025. A release window hasn’t been set yet, but outlets note the show typically runs two cycles per year.