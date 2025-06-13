‘Spaceballs 2’ Release Date: Updates on When the Sequel Movie Comes Out

Image Credit: Getty Images

We are smack in the middle of the era of prequels, sequels and reboots because the 1980s called, and they wanted Spaceballs to make a comeback. The original MGM production was released in 1987 and, despite not being an initial success, it became a cult classic. Now that Spaceballs 2 has been announced, original fans are dying to know when it will hit theaters or a streaming service!

What Is Spaceballs About?

What Is Spaceballs About?

The 1987 sci-fi film is a parody of multiple space-themed franchises, primarily the Star Wars trilogy. It also mocks popular movies like Star Trek, Alien, 2001: A Space Odyssey, Planet of the Apes, Transformers and even The Wizard of Oz.

Spaceballs takes place on Planet Spaceball, which is led by the idiotic President Skroob. Skroob has depleted all fresh air on the planet and left citizens to rely on “Perri-Air” instead. So, he orders Dark Helmet to kidnap Princess Vespa from the oxygen-packed Druidia to hold her hostage in exchange for fresh air. But when Lone Starr and his “mawg” (half-man, half-dog) sidekick, Barf, show up, they have the chance to save her.

First teaser for ‘SPACEBALLS 2’ In theaters in 2027. pic.twitter.com/GEnLzey2BQ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 12, 2025

When Is the Spaceballs Sequel Release Date?

As of now, Spaceballs 2 has a projected 2027 release date, but a specific day has not been determined.

How to Watch Spaceballs

The original Spaceballs is currently available to stream on HBO Max. It’s unclear if MGM is planning to release the sequel in theaters or via streaming, such as on Prime Video.

Spaceballs 2 Cast

The full cast of Spaceballs is extensive, but the main actors are Bill Pullman as Lone Starr, John Candy as Barf, Daphne Zuniga as Princess Vespa, Joan Rivers as the voice of Dot Matrix, Rick Moranis as Lord Dark Helmet, Mel Brooks as both President Skroob and Yogurt.

Each character from Spaceballs is a direct parody of multiple Stars Wars characters — Lone Starr is Luke Skywalker and Han Solo, Barf is Chewbacca, Princess Vespa is Princess Leia, Dot Matrix is C-3PO, Dark Helmet is Darth Vader and Yogurt is Yoda.

What Is the Spaceballs Sequel Plot?

Exact plot details for Spaceballs 2 are still unclear, but Deadline reported that the sequel will be “A Non-Prequel Non-Reboot Sequel Part Two but with Reboot Elements Franchise Expansion Film.”