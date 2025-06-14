‘Spaceballs 2’ Cast: Mel Brooks & All Actors in the Sequel Movie

Image Credit: Getty Images for TCM

Nearly four decades after Spaceballs first hit theaters, the galaxy’s most ridiculous rebels are officially returning. Mel Brooks has confirmed that Spaceballs 2 is finally in the works, with a new generation of stars joining some familiar faces for the long-awaited sequel. The film, backed by Amazon MGM Studios, promises to be just as irreverent and self-aware as the original—this time with a modern twist and plenty of franchise mockery.

From the return of comedy legends like Brooks and Rick Moranis to fresh additions like Keke Palmer and Lewis Pullman, here’s a full breakdown of the cast bringing Spaceballs 2 to life.

Mel Brooks – Yogurt

As most of his long-time fans know, Mel is a multi-talented. The Brooklyn, New York, native is an accomplished composer, playwright, actor, comedian, director, producer and writer. He is the brains behind The Producers film and musical adaptation, and he’s appeared in countless comedy films. Moreover, Mel is an EGOT winner, having take home an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony for his work.

Mel will reprise one of his two roles from Spaceballs: Yogurt, a parody of Yoda from Star Wars.

I told you we’d be back pic.twitter.com/RnoklPqBX6 — Mel Brooks (@MelBrooks) June 12, 2025

Bill Pullman – Lone Starr

Bill is one of Hollywood’s most prolific actors, having appeared in a slew of films and TV shows. He rose to acclaim in the ’90s by starring in projects like The Accidental Tourist, The Serpent and the Rainbow, Newsies, Sleepless in Seattle, Wyatt Earp, Casper, While You Were Sleeping, Independence Day, Lost Highway and Lake Placid. He later starred in the anthology crime series The Sinner.

He’s expected to reprise his role as Lone Starr in Spaceballs 2.

Rick Moranis – Dark Helmet

Rick is coming out of his years-long hiatus to reprise his role as Lord Dark Helmet. Like Mel, the Canadian is a multi-talent as an actor, comedian, musician, producer and songwriter. Throughout the 1980s and ’90s, he appeared in hilarious films like Ghostbusters, Ghostbusters II, Little Shop of Horrors, Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, Parenthood, My Blue Heaven and The Flintstones.

Keke Palmer – Undisclosed Role

As loyal fans of Keke know, you know it’s your girl! Keke is starring in an undisclosed role in Spaceballs 2 and is known as a multi-hyphenate in Hollywood. The former child star appeared in successful classics like Akeelah and the Bee and The Longshots. She also got her big break on Nickelodeon’s True Jackson VP, and she’s a talented singer and performer.

Lewis Pullman – Undisclosed Role

Bill’s son will star alongside him in an undisclosed role! Lewis is on the rise in the film industry and has starred in huge productions, such as The Strangers: Prey at Night, Bad Times at the El Royale, Top Gun: Maverick, Salem’s Lot and Thunderbolts*.