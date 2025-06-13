How Old Is Mel Brooks? See the ‘Spaceballs’ Actor’s Age

Image Credit: Getty Images

When anyone thinks of a true Hollywood veteran, they’d think of the one and only Mel Brooks. The esteemed actor, playwright, producer, songwriter and comedian has paved a multifaceted career for himself, dating all the way back to the late 1940s. After serving in World War II, the Brooklyn, New York, native broke into show business and went on to earn multiple awards, including an Oscar, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony! Now, well into his 90s, Mel is coming back for another Spaceballs movie. So, how old is the actor now?

Below, find out what Mel’s current age is and learn more about the Spaceballs sequel.

Mel Brooks’ Net Worth

Upon sticking to his craft for decades, Mel has racked up a decent net worth that would help him retire — even though the multi-hyphenate isn’t, of course. As of 2025, Mel has a net worth of $100 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Old Is Mel Brooks Now?

Mel is currently 98 years old and doing well! The EGOT winner has kept most of the details about his health away from the public eye, but he’s actively landed roles and tried new ventures in the entertainment business over the past several years. To date, Mel has gotten involved in Broadway as a playwright and a composer, performed as a voice actor in multiple animated films and published a memoir in 2021 when he was 95.

I told you we’d be back pic.twitter.com/RnoklPqBX6 — Mel Brooks (@MelBrooks) June 12, 2025

Is Mel Brooks Coming Back for Spaceballs 2?

Yes! Mel is set to reprise his role as Yogurt in Spaceballs 2. The sequel film is slated for a 2027 release date, per Deadline, which also reported that the movie has been described as “A Non-Prequel Non-Reboot Sequel Part Two but with Reboot Elements Franchise Expansion Film.”

Who Is in the Spaceballs Sequel Cast?

In addition to Mel, Bill Pullman and Rick Moranis will reprise their roles as Lone Starr and Dark Helmet, respectively.

Newcomers to the Spaceballs cast include Keke Palmer and Bill’s son, Lewis Pullman, in undisclosed roles, according to Deadline.