Is Soulja Boy Married? About His Ex-Girlfriends & Relationships

Soulja Boy has been in several romantic relationships during his career in the public eye. After facing multiple controversial allegations from former girlfriends and unnamed women, the rapper — famous for his hit “Crank That (Soulja Boy)” — had to pay up. But these weren’t the only legal problems that Soulja Boy (real name: DeAndre Cortez Way) has run into. In 2025, he was arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of suspicion of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Below, look back at Soulja Boy’s most famous former relationships and girlfriends.

Is Soulja Boy Married?

No, Soulja Boy is not currently married.

Who Is Soulja Boy’s Current Girlfriend?

Jackilyn Martinez is Soulja Boy’s current, long-time girlfriend. The two share their son, KeAndre, together, whom they welcomed in 2022. It’s unclear when exactly they started dating, but it appears they’re together as of 2025.

Rosa Acosta

The music artist and Rosa Acosta were previously an item, and though engagement rumors circulated, Rosa clarified that they were not engaged.

Diamond

Soulja Boy and former Crime Mob member Diamond dated in 2011, and their relationship eventually fizzled out.

Rubi Rose

Though Rubi Rose was rumored to have dated Soulja Boy backing 2016, she denied having a romance with him.

Lil Mama

In 2008, Lil Mama and Soulja Boy were rumored to be dating, and it appeared their reported romance fizzled out after about a year. However, neither of them has ever publicly commented on their relationship.

Kayla Myers

Kayla Myers and Soulja Boy dated in the past, and she sued him in 2019 for alleged abuse and kidnapping. In the lawsuit, she accused him of “approached yelling profanities, kicked her, stomped on her stomach and bashed her head with a large gun”

In 2023, the rapper was ordered to pay Kayla nearly $500,000 in damages, and she was legally authorized to “seize” some of his assets, including cars and jewelry.

Nia Riley

Nia Riley and Soulja Boy were in a years-long relationship, and they were featured in season 1 of VH1’a Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood. Nia accused him of physical assault in 2021 and alleged that he kicked her so hard in the stomach while pregnant, leading to a miscarriage. She further alleged that Soulja Boy threatened her at gunpoint.

