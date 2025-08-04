Soulja Boy Net Worth 2025: How Much Money the Rapper Has Now

Image Credit: Getty Images

Soulja Boy became one of the most famous rappers in the world thanks to his iconic anthem “Crank That (Soulja Boy).” To this day, the song is an international hit, even though the music artist, (real name: DeAndre Cortez Way) has laid low from releasing music as of late. Now that his 2025 arrest is making headlines, fans are curious how much his career, net worth and life will be impacted by the multiple legal issues he’s faced.

Read on to learn more about Soulja Boy’s finances, including his net worth, and his career.

How Did Soulja Boy Get Rich?

Soulja Boy steadily increased his income after releasing “Crank That (Soulja Boy),” his hit single that has been one of the top hip-hop tracks in the world since its 2007 release.

By 2012, Soulja Boy had earned more than $7 million by releasing more music, per Celebrity Net Worth.

What Is Soulja Boy’s Net Worth in 2025?

Soulja Boy currently has a net worth of $2 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Due to a few run-ins with the law, Soulja Boy’s net worth has fluctuated. Over the past several years, the music artist had to pay several women hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages after being accused of assault. In April 2025, Soulja Boy was ordered to pay $4 million to an unnamed former personal assistant, who accused him of rape and physical abuse in January 2021, according to Courthouse News. Though he denied the allegations, Soulja Boy was found liable of them.

Why Was Soulja Boy Arrested?

On August 3, 2025, Soulja Boy was arrested on a charge of felony in possession of a firearm during a traffic stop, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Soulja Boy was the passenger in the vehicle that was pulled over by police at around 2:30 a.m. local time. The LAPD did not reveal why the vehicle was pulled over for a traffic stop, per NBC Los Angeles.

At the time of publication, it’s unclear whether or not he’s been released from police custody.

This wasn’t the first time that the Chicago, Illinois, native has been arrested for possession of a firearm. In December 2016, Soulja Boy was arrested at his home in the Hollywood Hills after police said they found him with a gun while he was on probation. In April 2017, the rapper pleaded no contest to felony weapons possession and a misdemeanor charge. He received five years of probation and 240 days of mandatory community service, per TMZ.

Over the years, Soulja Boy has been arrested multiple times, and he’s been accused of sexual assault and physical abuse by several women.

