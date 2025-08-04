Soulja Boy’s Kids: All About the Rapper’s Children & Family

Image Credit: Variety via Getty Images

Soulja Boy first made waves in the music industry with his viral hit “Crank That (Soulja Boy)” in 2007, becoming one of the earliest artists to rise to fame through the internet. But beyond the music and memes, the rapper—whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way—has also stepped into a new role in recent years: fatherhood. Since welcoming his first child in 2022, fans have been curious about Soulja Boy’s personal life, including his family and relationships.

Here’s everything to know about Soulja Boy’s kids, current girlfriend, and more below.

Who Is Soulja Boy?

Soulja Boy, born on July 28, 1990, is an American rapper, producer, and internet pioneer best known for his 2007 viral hit “Crank That (Soulja Boy).” The track skyrocketed him to fame as one of the first artists to leverage social media and YouTube to launch a mainstream music career. Over the years, he’s released multiple albums and mixtapes, dabbled in entrepreneurship, and remained a pop culture figure thanks to his outspoken personality and online presence.

Does Soulja Boy Have Any Kids?

Yes — Soulja Boy and his longtime girlfriend, Jackilyn “Jackie” Martinez, welcomed their first child, a son named KeAndre, in September 2022. Known affectionately as “Lil Soulja,” KeAndre was born just months after the couple shared a heartfelt gender reveal video in March of that year. On September 30, Soulja Boy celebrated his son’s arrival on Instagram, writing, “Lil Soulja, daddy love u 🥹🥹🥹🙏🏾.”

Who Is Soulja Boy’s Girlfriend Now?

Soulja Boy is currently in a long-term relationship with Jackilyn Martinez, the mother of his son KeAndre. They have been romantically linked since at least early 2022 and continue to appear together publicly. In late 2023, Jackilyn filed a high-profile defamation lawsuit against fellow rapper Blueface, accusing him of making false claims about her paternity situation — claims that were debunked by Martinez’s DNA test asserting Soulja Boy is indeed the father.

Before settling down with Martinez, Soulja Boy was linked to several high-profile figures over the years. He previously dated model and reality star Nia Riley, daughter of music producer Teddy Riley. Their on-and-off relationship was featured on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood and included allegations of infidelity and abuse, which Riley publicly discussed.

What Is Soulja Boy’s Net Worth?

Soulja Boy has an estimated net worth of $2 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.