‘Smile 2’: Everything We Know About the Horror Sequel

Smile left a mark on viewers after it ended in a blaze of trauma in 2022. And we haven’t seen the last of the curse! Smile 2 is set to come out in late 2024 and features new cast members — one of whom played a Disney princess in the past. The sequel’s trailer dropped in June 2024 and includes enough tidbits to make anyone’s skin crawl.

‘Smile 2’ Plot

According to its official synopsis, the film follows “global pop sensation Skye Riley” who is about to begin her world tour. However, she “begins experiencing increasingly terrifying and inexplicable events. Overwhelmed by the escalating horrors and the pressures of fame, Skye is forced to face her dark past to regain control of her life before it spirals out of control.”

The first movie revealed that the grinning curse feeds on trauma. So, viewers can expect to learn how Skye’s traumatic past affected her.

The cast and crew filmed the sequel from January through March 2024.

‘Smile 2’ Release Date

Just in time for Halloween, the sequel will be released on October 18, 2024, by Paramount Pictures.

Who Is in the ‘Smile’ Sequel Cast?

Kyle Gallner is reprising his role as Joel from 2022’s Smile. Actress Naomi Scott is playing the lead role, Skye. Naomi is recognized for her Disney Channel movie Lemonade Mouth and the Disney live-action adaptation of Aladdin, in which she played Princess Jasmine.

Euphoria and White Lotus star Lukas Gage is also appearing in the new film, in addition to actress Rosemarie DeWitt.

How to Steam ‘Smile 2’

Since Paramount Pictures is distributing the horror flick, viewers can expect to stream it on Paramount+ after it hits theaters.

What Happened at the End of ‘Smile’?

Sosie Bacon‘s character, Rose, is trapped and possessed by the entity after it’s revealed that Rose’s trauma comes from a childhood memory — when she let her abusive mother die. In the final moments of the movie, Joel rushes to save Rose, breaking down a door only to watch her setting herself on fire. As a result, the curse is passed onto Joel, whose fate in the sequel faces the same problem in one scene with Naomi’s character Skye, according to the trailer.