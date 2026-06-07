Simone Biles’ Health Scare: What Happened to the Gymnast? She ‘Almost’ Died

As a professional athlete, Simone Biles has had to manage pain, trauma and emotional hardships — but she wasn’t prepared for a recent health scare. The 29-year-old gymnast revealed in an Instagram Stories statement in June 2026 that she “almost” died from a frightening health crisis, and shared an image of her hospital bracelet. So, what happened to her, and is she still dealing with it?

“I’m not one to normally share things like this because I value privacy in today’s age, but almost dying wasn’t on my bingo card earlier this week,” Simone wrote in an Instagram Stories message. “This was one of, if not the scariest experience of my life.”

She also noted that her husband, Indianapolis Colts football safety Jonathan Owens, wasn’t around because he was at practice.

Here’s what we know so far about Simone’s hospitalization and overall health.

What Happened to Simone Biles? Her Health Scare Explained

As previously noted, Simone shared a photo of her arm wearing a hospital bracelet on her Instagram Stories on June 6, 2026. The Olympian noted that the health scare was severe enough to the point where she “almost” died.

She did not, however, specify what exactly happened to her. So, the details about her health scare are still unclear.

Does Simone Biles Have an Illness?

It’s unclear if Simone was diagnosed with anything major, and she has not confirmed whether her health scare was related to an illness, an injury or anything else.

How Is Simone Biles’ Health Now?

Despite the frightening ordeal she experienced recently, Simone’s health is presumably in good standing. She’s been open about her ADHD diagnosis throughout her gymnastics career, and she maintains her physical health through regular fitness.

Simone’s most notable physical letdown was when she suffered from the “twisties” at the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021. The condition is a phenomenon in which a gymnast feels a disconnect between their mind and body while rotating, flipping or soaring through the air. After attempting a vault at the games, Simone struggled to land and withdrew from the competition.

“It’s hard, but it’s harder being a female athlete because everybody prays for your downfall and wants you to mess up ,” Simone said at the time, per NBC. “What we do isn’t easy, or else everybody could do it. But also at the end of the day, we’re not just athletes or entertainment – we’re human, too, and we have emotions and things that we’re working through behind the scenes that we don’t tell you guys about. I just think it’s something that people should be more aware of.”