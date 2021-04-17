9 Stars Slaying In Sheer Cover-Ups Over Bikinis: Larsa Pippen, Amelia Hamlin & More

Sheer cover-ups are the perfect item to pair with swimsuits, and so many stars we love are showing us how to rock the trend.



Summer is just around the corner, and it’s time to start planning those swimsuit looks! It’s easy enough to pick out a stylish swimsuit, but pairing your bikini with a cute cover-up is also important. Sheer cover-ups are a great way to, well, cover up, while also showing off a swimsuit underneath. They’re perfect for walking around a beach town, heading to a boat day, and much more. We rounded up some stars showing off the best ways to rock the sheer cover-up look here!

Amelia Hamlin

Amelia Hamlin has been spending a lot of time in Miami with her boyfriend, Scott Disick, this year, so she’s really nailed down her warm weather style. The two were photographed heading to a yacht on April 6, and Amelia was ready for the outing in her sequined bikini. On top of the swimsuit, she wore a sheer dress, which had a leafy design on it. In the outfit, Amelia could show off her bikini through the thin fabric, and easily take the cover-up off if she wanted to sunbathe!

Larsa Pippen

Larsa Pippen loves sharing bikini pics on social media, and in one of her recent posts, she wore a sexy, sheer white cover-up over her two-piece. Larsa struck a sexy pose in her white string bikini, which was visible underneath the thin fabric of her dress. She posed in front of various palm trees and captioned the pic, “Island vibes,” which was oh-so-fitting!

Maren Morris

Maren Morris looked amazing when she took a vacation to Maui, Hawaii with her husband, Ryan Hurd. She was photographed wearing a bikini on the beach, and she covered it up with a nude-colored, sheer cover-up. Maren also slung a beach bag over her shoulder and was wearing sunglasses in the warm weather. There are plenty of more sheer cover-up looks to check out, too — scroll through the gallery above to see!