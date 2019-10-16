29 Stars Looking Sexy In Cutout Dresses: Kylie Jenner & More

These celebs love making bold statements! Kylie Jenner, Julianne Hough and more stars rocked the sexy cutout dress and they looked so confident doing it, too.

Even though the weather is getting colder, these celebs have no problem showing some skin. An effortless look that never goes away is the sexy cutout dress and a slew of celebs are keeping the style alive and well. Some celebs choose a small cutout. Think a little slit at the torso or a cutout on the chest to make a beautiful necklace a highlighted accessory. Other stars go all out with major cutouts at the back of their dresses or scattered throughout their fashionable ensemble.

One star who isn’t shy about shedding some layers in exchange for skin is Kylie Jenner, 22. The reality star and mogul has rocked a few cutout looks in her time on the red carpet. On Aug. 27, the Lip Kit creator attended her then partner, Travis Scott’s, documentary premiere Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly. The white Dolce & Gabbana dress hugged Kylie’s figure perfectly. The back of the ensemble featured a cutout that only accentuated the classic silhouette. But that wasn’t the only time Kylie rocked the cutout style. She looked super chic on Nov. 22, 2015 at the American Music Awards in her black leather cutout dress. This look was a bit bolder for the then 18-year-old. But Kylie isn’t the only member of the KarJenner clan who rocks a cutout.

Kylie’s older sister, Kendall Jenner, 23, looked so confident in her cutout gown at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 24. The supermodel has worked some legendary runways and worn special labels during her time, but this dress by Rami Kadi is definitely one to remember. Kendall struck a fierce pose on the carpet, showing off the cutouts to her dress going down the front of her chest and torso and at the sides of her legs. What’s more, Kendall’s gown only had fabric in the front and in the back showing off her toned, long legs and fabulous black pointed toe heels.

Stars who went for a more understated cutout were Julianne Hough, 31, who appeared at an event for her show America’s Got Talent on Sept. 17 looking radiant in red. Julianne dazzled in her sparkling dress that had a slit to show off one of her toned dancer legs as she posed for the camera on her way to the event. On Julianne’s chest was a cutout that looked like it was in the shape of heart — a perfect match for her ruby red look.

Of course, some stars really go all out when it comes to cutout dresses. And Kim Kardashian, 38, went above and beyond with her gown at the 5th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards on February 17. Kim wore a vintage Mugler dress that featured cutouts all over Kim’s torso and chest. The fabric was placed with total precision to cover up the important bits Kim didn’t want to show. All told, she looked totally confident in her look.

But there’s more where these stars came from! Check out the gallery and get inspired by some simple, daring, and timeless cutout dresses that would spice up any wardrobe.