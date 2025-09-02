September 2025 TV Show Premiere Dates: What’s Returning & New on Streaming & Cable

Image Credit: Apple TV+

This month is packed with brand-new and returning TV shows! From season 2 of Wednesday, season 4 of The Morning Show and season 3 of Billy the Kid, quite a few niche television series will introduce fans to new characters and challenges. But September 2025 is also changing the channel to new shows, such as Chad Powers.

Clearly, we have a lot of binge-watching to do this month. With the exception of upcoming award shows (the 2025 Video Music Awards and the Emmy Awards) Hollywood Life has rounded up new and returning TV series for the month of September below.

September 1:

The Runarounds – Prime Video

The Chrisleys: Back to Reality – Lifetime

Ruby & Jodi: A Cult of Sin and Influence – Investigation Discovery

September 2

Return to Paradise – BritBox

September 3

Wednesday, season 2 part 2 – Netflix

Beavis and Butt-Head – Comedy Central

September 4

NCIS: Tony & Ziva – Paramount+

The Paper – Peacock

Lynley – BritBox

Countdown: Canelo v. Crawford – Netflix

September 5

Love Con Revenge – Netflix

The Great British Baking Show – Netflix

Dish It Out – Prime Video

September 7

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – AMC/AMC+

September 9

Only Murders in the Building – Hulu

Guts & Glory – Shudder/AMC+

September 10

The Girlfriend – Prime Video

AKA Charlie Sheen – Netflix

September 11

Beauty in Black – Netflix

September 12

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place – Disney Channel/Disney+

Vampirina: Teenage Vampire – Disney Channel/Disney+

September 15

Futurama – Hulu

Celebrity Name That Tune – Fox

Celebrity Weakest Link – Fox

September 16

Love Island Games – Peacock

Dancing With the Stars – ABC/Disney+

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City – Bravo/Peacock

Top Guns: The Next Generation – National Geographic

High Potential – ABC

September 17

Gen V – Prime Video

The Morning Show – Apple TV+

Next Gen Chef – Netflix

Human – PBS

September 18

Black Rabbit – Netflix

Reasonable Doubt – Hulu

September 19

Lego Star Wars Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past – Disney+

Haunted Hotel – Netflix

Scariest House in America – HGTV

September 21

Tulsa King – Paramount+

99 to Beat – Fox

September 22

Into the Void: Life, Death and Heavy Metal – Hulu

The Voice – NBC

Brilliant Minds – NBC

Comics Unleashed With Byron Allen – CBS

September 23

Murder in a Small Town – Fox

Doc – Fox

The Lowdown – FX

September 24

Slow Horses – Apple TV+

Hotel Costiera – Prime Video

Marvel Zombies – Disney+

The Golden Bachelor – ABC/Hulu

Survivor – CBS/Paramount+

The Floor – Fox

Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent – The CW

Shark Tank – ABC

September 25

Wayward – Netflix

Cocaine Quarterback: Signal Caller for the Cartel – Prime Video

House of Guinness – Netflix

The Red King – AMC+

Hell’s Kitchen – Fox

Law & Order – NBC

The Amazing Race – CBS

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test – Fox/Hulu

September 26

The Savant – Apple TV+

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune – ABC

September 27

48 Hours – CBS/Paramount+

September 28

America’s Funniest Home Videos – ABC

The Simpsons – Fox

Universal Basic Guys – Fox

Krapopolis – Fox

Billy The Kid – MGM+

Bob’s Burgers – Fox

September 29

Below Deck Mediterranean – Bravo/Peacock

September 30