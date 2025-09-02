September 2025 TV Show Premiere Dates: What’s Returning & New on Streaming & Cable

This month is packed with brand-new and returning TV shows! From season 2 of Wednesday, season 4 of The Morning Show and season 3 of Billy the Kid, quite a few niche television series will introduce fans to new characters and challenges. But September 2025 is also changing the channel to new shows, such as Chad Powers.
Clearly, we have a lot of binge-watching to do this month. With the exception of upcoming award shows (the 2025 Video Music Awards and the Emmy Awards) Hollywood Life has rounded up new and returning TV series for the month of September below.
September 1:
- The Runarounds – Prime Video
- The Chrisleys: Back to Reality – Lifetime
- Ruby & Jodi: A Cult of Sin and Influence – Investigation Discovery
September 2
- Return to Paradise – BritBox
September 3
- Wednesday, season 2 part 2 – Netflix
- Beavis and Butt-Head – Comedy Central
September 4
- NCIS: Tony & Ziva – Paramount+
- The Paper – Peacock
- Lynley – BritBox
- Countdown: Canelo v. Crawford – Netflix
September 5
- Love Con Revenge – Netflix
- The Great British Baking Show – Netflix
- Dish It Out – Prime Video
September 7
- The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – AMC/AMC+
September 9
- Only Murders in the Building – Hulu
- Guts & Glory – Shudder/AMC+
September 10
- The Girlfriend – Prime Video
- AKA Charlie Sheen – Netflix
September 11
Beauty in Black – Netflix
September 12
- Wizards Beyond Waverly Place – Disney Channel/Disney+
- Vampirina: Teenage Vampire – Disney Channel/Disney+
September 15
- Futurama – Hulu
- Celebrity Name That Tune – Fox
- Celebrity Weakest Link – Fox
September 16
- Love Island Games – Peacock
- Dancing With the Stars – ABC/Disney+
- The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City – Bravo/Peacock
- Top Guns: The Next Generation – National Geographic
- High Potential – ABC
September 17
- Gen V – Prime Video
- The Morning Show – Apple TV+
- Next Gen Chef – Netflix
- Human – PBS
September 18
- Black Rabbit – Netflix
- Reasonable Doubt – Hulu
September 19
- Lego Star Wars Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past – Disney+
- Haunted Hotel – Netflix
- Scariest House in America – HGTV
September 21
- Tulsa King – Paramount+
- 99 to Beat – Fox
September 22
- Into the Void: Life, Death and Heavy Metal – Hulu
- The Voice – NBC
- Brilliant Minds – NBC
- Comics Unleashed With Byron Allen – CBS
September 23
- Murder in a Small Town – Fox
- Doc – Fox
- The Lowdown – FX
September 24
- Slow Horses – Apple TV+
- Hotel Costiera – Prime Video
- Marvel Zombies – Disney+
- The Golden Bachelor – ABC/Hulu
- Survivor – CBS/Paramount+
- The Floor – Fox
- Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent – The CW
- Shark Tank – ABC
September 25
Wayward – Netflix
Cocaine Quarterback: Signal Caller for the Cartel – Prime Video
House of Guinness – Netflix
The Red King – AMC+
Hell’s Kitchen – Fox
Law & Order – NBC
The Amazing Race – CBS
Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test – Fox/Hulu
September 26
- The Savant – Apple TV+
- Celebrity Wheel of Fortune – ABC
September 27
- 48 Hours – CBS/Paramount+
September 28
- America’s Funniest Home Videos – ABC
- The Simpsons – Fox
- Universal Basic Guys – Fox
- Krapopolis – Fox
- Billy The Kid – MGM+
- Bob’s Burgers – Fox
September 29
- Below Deck Mediterranean – Bravo/Peacock
September 30
- Chad Powers – Hulu
- Nightmares of Nature – Netflix
- On Brand With Jimmy Fallon – NBC