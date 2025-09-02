Search

NewsExpand Menu

EntertainmentExpand Menu

BeautyExpand Menu

FashionExpand Menu

ShoppingExpand Menu

TrendingExpand Menu

Celebrity BiosExpand Menu

September 2025 TV Show Premiere Dates: What’s Returning & New on Streaming & Cable

This month is packed with new and returning TV series, from the highly anticipated fourth season of 'The Morning Show' to part 2 of 'Wednesday's second season.

By:
Reading Time: 3 minutes
September 2, 2025 2:09PM EDT
September 2025 TV Show Premiere Dates: What’s Returning & New on Streaming & Cable
Image Credit: Apple TV+

This month is packed with brand-new and returning TV shows! From season 2 of Wednesday, season 4 of The Morning Show and season 3 of Billy the Kid, quite a few niche television series will introduce fans to new characters and challenges. But September 2025 is also changing the channel to new shows, such as Chad Powers.

Clearly, we have a lot of binge-watching to do this month. With the exception of upcoming award shows (the 2025 Video Music Awards and the Emmy Awards) Hollywood Life has rounded up new and returning TV series for the month of September below.

September 1:

  • The Runarounds – Prime Video
  • The Chrisleys: Back to Reality – Lifetime
  • Ruby & Jodi: A Cult of Sin and Influence – Investigation Discovery

September 2

  • Return to Paradise – BritBox

September 3

  • Wednesday, season 2 part 2 – Netflix
  • Beavis and Butt-Head – Comedy Central

September 4

  • NCIS: Tony & Ziva – Paramount+
  • The Paper – Peacock
  • Lynley – BritBox
  • Countdown: Canelo v. Crawford – Netflix

September 5

  • Love Con Revenge – Netflix
  • The Great British Baking Show – Netflix
  • Dish It Out – Prime Video

September 7

  • The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – AMC/AMC+

September 9

  • Only Murders in the Building – Hulu
  • Guts & Glory – Shudder/AMC+

September 10

  • The Girlfriend – Prime Video
  • AKA Charlie Sheen – Netflix

September 11

Beauty in Black – Netflix

September 12

  • Wizards Beyond Waverly Place – Disney Channel/Disney+
  • Vampirina: Teenage Vampire – Disney Channel/Disney+

September 15

  • Futurama – Hulu
  • Celebrity Name That Tune – Fox
  • Celebrity Weakest Link – Fox

September 16

  • Love Island Games – Peacock
  • Dancing With the Stars – ABC/Disney+
  • The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City – Bravo/Peacock
  • Top Guns: The Next Generation – National Geographic
  • High Potential – ABC

September 17

  • Gen V – Prime Video
  • The Morning Show – Apple TV+
  • Next Gen Chef – Netflix
  • Human – PBS

September 18

  • Black Rabbit – Netflix
  • Reasonable Doubt – Hulu

September 19

  • Lego Star Wars Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past – Disney+
  • Haunted Hotel – Netflix
  • Scariest House in America – HGTV

September 21

  • Tulsa King – Paramount+
  • 99 to Beat – Fox

September 22

  • Into the Void: Life, Death and Heavy Metal – Hulu
  • The Voice – NBC
  • Brilliant Minds – NBC
  • Comics Unleashed With Byron Allen – CBS

September 23

  • Murder in a Small Town – Fox
  • Doc – Fox
  • The Lowdown – FX

September 24

  • Slow Horses – Apple TV+
  • Hotel Costiera – Prime Video
  • Marvel Zombies – Disney+
  • The Golden Bachelor – ABC/Hulu
  • Survivor – CBS/Paramount+
  • The Floor – Fox
  • Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent – The CW
  • Shark Tank – ABC

September 25

Wayward – Netflix

Cocaine Quarterback: Signal Caller for the Cartel – Prime Video

House of Guinness – Netflix

The Red King – AMC+

Hell’s Kitchen – Fox

Law & Order – NBC

The Amazing Race – CBS

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test – Fox/Hulu

September 26

  • The Savant – Apple TV+
  • Celebrity Wheel of Fortune – ABC

September 27

  • 48 Hours – CBS/Paramount+

September 28

  • America’s Funniest Home Videos – ABC
  • The Simpsons – Fox
  • Universal Basic Guys – Fox
  • Krapopolis – Fox
  • Billy The Kid – MGM+
  • Bob’s Burgers – Fox

September 29

  • Below Deck Mediterranean – Bravo/Peacock

September 30

  • Chad Powers – Hulu
  • Nightmares of Nature – Netflix
  • On Brand With Jimmy Fallon – NBC