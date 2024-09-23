Sentry in ‘Thunderbolts’: More on the Marvel Character’s Backstory & Who’s Playing Him

Image Credit: Getty Images for Disney

Marvel’s upcoming live-action Thunderbolts movie stars some of Hollywood’s biggest names! With Florence Pugh reprising her famous role as the modern Black Widow, a.k.a., Yelena Belova — the adoptive sister of the late Natasha Romanoff (played by Scarlett Johansson), the story follows a group of antiheroes who goes on a mission together. After the new trailer for Thunderbolts came out, MCU fans wondered who is playing Sentry after the original character had to withdraw from the film.

In addition to Florence, the rest of the Thunderbolts main cast includes Sebastian Stan, Hannah John-Kamen, Wyatt Russell, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and several more.

Hollywood Life has rounded up all the key details about the Thunderbolts character Sentry, below.

Who Is Sentry in ‘Thunderbolts’?

In the original Marvel comics, Robert “Bob” Reynolds, a.k.a. Sentry, is a superhero that first appeared in The Sentry #1 in 2000. The character was created by Paul Jenkins and Jae Lee. Sentry went on to appear in a series of Marvel comics and even worked alongside several members of The Avengers.

Sentry is arguably considered one of the MCU’s most dangerous superheroes, but he hasn’t been seen in much of the action on screen yet.

Who Is Playing Sentry in the ‘Thunderbolts’ Movie?

Initially, actor Steven Yeun was set to play Sentry in Thunderbolts. However, the film kept getting pushed back due to the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, which ended in the fall of that year. Due to reported scheduling issues, Steven backed out of the project, and actor Lewis Pullman replaced him as Sentry.

Lewis — the son of fellow actor Bill Pullman — was seen in the 2022 box office hit Top Gun: Maverick, a sequel to the original 1986 action movie Top Gun. In Maverick, Lewis played Lt. Robert “Bob” Floyd. He’s also starred in Lessons in Chemistry and Outer Range.

Over the summer of 2024, Lewis played it coy when he was asked about rumors over his casting. In July, he told Entertainment Weekly, “All I’ll say is that everyone has their own nicknames, and Bob is not his only name. As Lewis is not my only name.”

Thunderbolts Release Date

After its release date was pushed back multiple times throughout 2023, Thunderbolts‘ official release date is now May 2, 2025.