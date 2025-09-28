Selena Gomez’s Wedding Dress Photos: See Pictures of Her Gown

Everything came naturally for Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco‘s wedding. The newlyweds tied the knot nine months after getting engaged and shared bits and pieces from their special day with fans, including Selena’s stunning wedding dress!

Without further ado, keep reading to rehash Selena and Benny’s wedding and see pictures of her gown.

When Did Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco Get Married?

Selena and Benny tied the knot on September 27, 2025, as the bride noted in her Instagram carousel caption that day. The couple kept their wedding plans under wraps, but multiple outlets reported they invited guests to stay at the El Canto resort in Santa Barbara, California.

Guests included Selena’s long-time bestie Taylor Swift and her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin. Paris Hilton was also in attendance.

While the newlyweds kept most details of their nuptials private, they did share a few insights from their engagement. After Benny proposed in December 2024, he and the Hulu actress reflected on the moment the following year.

“It was the sickest surprise that she had no idea about, and it couldn’t have come at a better time because I was starting to f*** up,” Benny said during his and Selena’s joint Interview Magazine conversation. “The thing that makes me so crazy is, you’re getting engaged, and right before, they’re like, ‘Show me how good of a liar you are. Sneak around and try to do this perfect thing without me knowing.'”

Selena Gomez’s Wedding Dress Pictures

Selena and Benny later shared photos with fans shortly after exchanging vows. Selena wore an ivory Ralph Lauren gown with a lace neckline, fitted bodice and flowing ballgown skirt. Her veil was a long, matching headpiece.

As for her hairdo, the bride opted for a ’50s voluminous Hollywood style with short bouncy curls.

While Selena gave fans a glimpse at pieces of her gown, Benny showed off the full ensemble in his own Instagram carousel post. And the groom chose quite the caption: “I married a real life Disney princess,” referring to Selena’s Disney Channel days.

What Is Benny Blanco’s Real Name?

Benny’s real name is Benjamin Joseph Levin. Selena teased that she’d change her last name to Levin during her bachelorette party. In one snapshot from the fiesta, Selena sat in front of an array of balloons that spelled out, “Mrs. Levin.”