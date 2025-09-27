When Is Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco’s Wedding? Updates on Ceremony

Image Credit: Getty Images

Selena Gomez loves Benny Blanco‘s like an eternal is an eternal love song now that they’re getting married. The couple, who have been dating since 2023, are reportedly set to exchange vows this weekend. With a star-packed guest list and a picturesque venue, Hollywood Life is breaking down everything we know so far about Selena and Benny’s wedding here.

When Is Selena Gomez Getting Married?

Selena and Benny are set to get married on Saturday, September 27, 2025, Us Weekly and Page Six reported. The rehearsal dinner reportedly took place the evening before.

Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco’s Wedding Guest List

Expected guests include Selena’s best friend, Taylor Swift, and her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin. Ashley Park and Paris Hilton are also reportedly on the guest list.

Earlier this month, Selena, Martin and Steve appeared on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where the comedians joked that they hadn’t received their invitations yet. Selena was quick to clarify that they both were “of course” invited.

“Marty’s the ring bearer,” the Wizards Beyond Waverly Place star joked, before Marty delivered what was perhaps the funniest punchline of the interview: “We are all so excited because we love this lady, and we love her fiancé, Bad Bunny.”

Where Is Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco’s Wedding?

Selena and Benny’s wedding weekend is taking place in Santa Barbara, California, Page Six and Us Weekly reported. Guests are reportedly staying at the El Encanto resort, but details of the ceremony’s location have been carefully hidden from the public eye.

When Did Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco Get Engaged?

Selena and Benny got engaged after one year of dating in December 2024. The record producer proposed over a romantic picnic.

“It was the sickest surprise that she had no idea about, and it couldn’t have come at a better time because I was starting to f*** up,” Benny recalled during his and Selena’s joint Interview Magazine conversation. “The thing that makes me so crazy is, you’re getting engaged, and right before, they’re like, ‘Show me how good of a liar you are. Sneak around and try to do this perfect thing without me knowing.'”

Benny continued, “At the end, she was starting to get upset because she was like, ‘Why aren’t you coming home tonight?’ And I was like, ‘Oh, I’m just at my friends’ [house].’ I almost did it early. But I nailed it, I think.”