Sean Kingston’s Net Worth: How Much Money He Has in 2025

Image Credit: Getty Images

Sean Kingston‘s financial standings have made headlines now that he’s been convicted of five counts of fraud alongside his mother, Janice Turner. A Florida jury found the mother-son duo guilty of a $1 million scheme. So, Sean’s net worth has most likely decreased as a result. Despite being a famous rapper, the “Eenie Meenie” collaborator is facing decades of prison time. His sentencing has yet to be determined, though, while he remains under house arrest.

Below, learn where Sean’s net worth stands today and more about his fraud trial.

How Did Sean Kingston Become Famous?

Sean rose to fame after being discovered on YouTube. From there, he went on to release multiple hits, including “Beautiful Girls,” “Fire Burning” and his notable collaboration with Justin Bieber on “Eenie Meenie.”

In addition to releasing his own music, Sean has helped other artists write their songs; among the most notable was Sean’s work on Jason Derulo‘s “Watcha Say.”

Sean Kingston’s Net Worth Now

Amid legal and financial issues, Sean’s current net worth stands at $400,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Is Sean Kingston Going to Jail?

Multiple outlets have reported that Sean and his mother are facing up to 20 years in prison. Their sentencing is scheduled to take place July 11, 2025, per PEOPLE.

In May 2024, Sean and Janice were arrested and accused of stealing almost $500,000 in jewelry, more than $200,000 from Bank of America, more than $100,000 from First Republic Bank, $160,000 from a Cadillac Escalade dealer and nearly $90,000 from a mattress firm between October 2023 and March 2024.

Sean and Janice were both charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and five counts of wire fraud. In March 2025, a jury found Sean and Janice guilty of all five charges of fraud. After the verdict was read in a Florida courtroom, Janice was immediately taken into custody, and Sean was placed under house arrest until his sentencing, with bond conditions of $200,000. Additionally, Sean must put up a family member’s home worth $500,000 as part of the bond requirement, according to The New York Post.