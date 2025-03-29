Sean Kingston’s Mom: 5 Things to Know About Janice Turner

Image Credit: WireImage

Rapper Sean Kingston and his mother, Janice Turner, were found guilty of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud following a federal trial in Broward County, Florida, according to reports.

Born in Miami and raised in Jamaica, Kingston first gained international fame with his 2007 hit song “Beautiful Girls.” His success continued into the 2010s, including a popular collaboration with Justin Bieber and an appearance on the hit Disney Channel show Suite Life on Deck with Dylan and Cole Sprouse.

After the guilty verdict was read on March 28, Turner was immediately taken into custody, while Kingston was ordered to serve house arrest with electronic monitoring. The two shared an emotional hug as Turner was led into federal custody. Both Kingston and Turner are scheduled to be sentenced on July 11.

Find out more about the singer’s mom below.

Janice Turner Has More Than One Child

In addition to her son Kingston, whose real name is Kisean Anderson, Turner has a daughter named Kanema. It appears that the two siblings may have one or two other siblings, though this remains unclear.

Janice Turner Was Active on Instagram

Turner is also known as “Mama Kingston” on Instagram, where she has 100K followers.

Janice Turner’s Previous Conviction for Fraud

Turner was accused by the judge of being the “fixer and nerve center” behind the scheme involving her and her son, with her past convictions for similar crimes suggesting she played a central role. She had previously served a year and a half in prison after pleading guilty to stealing over $160,000 in a bank fraud scheme in 2006.

Janice Turner Declared a Flight Risk

Turner was ordered to be held at the Broward County Jail after the judge deemed her a flight risk, based on her testimony during the trial.

Charges Against Sean Kingston and His Mother

Kingston was arrested in Fort Irwin, California, in May 2024, following a warrant issued by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office in Florida. A SWAT team raided his home in Southwest Ranches, a community in Broward. He was convicted on all five charges.

The pair defrauded multiple businesses, including several jewelers, a television installment company, and a high-end car dealership. The total value of the items they obtained exceeded $1 million, according to prosecutors.