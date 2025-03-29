Are Sean Kingston & His Mom Janice Turner Going to Jail?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Sean Kingston and his mother, Janice Turner, were both found guilty by a Florida jury on five charges of fraud. The verdict came nearly a year after Kingston and Turner were arrested in May 2024 over $1 million of expensive goods from banks, a car dealership and a mattress firm. Once the verdict was read in court, Kingston reportedly cried out, “Protect my mother,” as US Marshalls escorted her out of the courtroom on March 28, 2025. While a sentencing has not taken place yet, multiple outlets reported that Kingston and Turner face decades in jail.

Below, get updates on Kingston and Turner’s prison sentencing and learn more about their wire fraud charges.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS:

Sean Kingston and his mother found guilty on all 5 federal charges against them. Janice Turner now in federal custody.

Kingston was crying & telling agents to “protect my mother.” SENTENCING SET FOR JULY @WPLGLocal10

Full story: https://t.co/asKRgwHyWT pic.twitter.com/p0cgy1JC0l — Andrew Perez (@AndrewPerezWPLG) March 28, 2025

What Did Sean Kingston & His Mom Do?

Kingston, who is famous for the songs “Beautiful Girls” and “Eenie Weenie,” and his mother were accused of stealing nearly $500,000 in jewelry, more than $200,000 from Bank of America, more than $100,000 from First Republic Bank, $160,000 from a Cadillac Escalade dealer and almost $90,000 from a mattress firm between October 2023 and March 2024. That May, they were arrested, and both were charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and five counts of wire fraud.

Less than one week after their fraud trial began in March 2025, Kingston and Turner were convicted of all five charges of fraud.

Victims of the scheme testified in court that Turner and Kingston defrauded them out of a Cadillac Escalade and other expensive items, including hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of watches. Prosecutors said in court that Kingston and Turner “unjustly enriched themselves by falsely representing that they had executed bank wire or other monetary payment transfers as payment for vehicles, jewelry and other goods.”

This wasn’t the first time that Kingston and Turner have faced legal issues. In 2006, Turner served about a year and a half behind bars after pleading guilty of bank fraud.

How Old Is Sean Kingston’s Mother?

Turner is 61 years old, according to Daily Mail and Fox 13 Tampa Bay, and her son, Kingston, is 35. However, The New York Post reported that Turner is 62.

Are Sean Kingston & Janice Turner Going to Jail?

Multiple outlets have reported that Kingston and Turner are facing about 20 years in prison. Their sentencing is scheduled for July 11, 2025, per PEOPLE.

Turner was taken into custody after the verdict was read in court, while Kingston was placed under house arrest until the sentencing under bond conditions of $200,000 in cash. Moreover, he must put up a family member’s home worth $500,000 as part of the bond requirement, per NYP.

Sean Kingston’s Net Worth

Kingston currently has a net worth of $400,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth.