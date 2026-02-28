‘Scream 8’: Will There Be Another Movie After ‘Scream 7’?

Image Credit: ©2026 Paramount Pictures

Thirty years after Sidney Prescott made her debut, Neve Campbell reprised her role as the ultimate final girl in Scream 7. Multiple OG cast members returned for the seventh installment, which premiered on February 27, 2026, two years after the controversy of Melissa Barrera‘s firing and Jenna Ortega‘s subsequent exit from the project made headlines. And with a strong box office turnout, demands for Scream 8 have already made headlines.

Co-writer and director of Scream 7, Kevin Williamson, commented on the possibility of an eighth film in an interview ahead of the film’s premiere. So, when could we see Ghostface cut through our screens once again?

Hollywood Life has gathered all the information we know so far about Scream 8 here.

Is Scream 8 Really Happening?

Neither Spyglass Media Group nor distributor Paramount Pictures has greenlit Scream 8 yet, but another film will likely happen due to the high box office turnout Scream 7 is generating.

Williamson told Deadline that the cast and crew are “here for the fans” if there’s high demand for an eighth movie.

“When you’re sitting on the set at 3 in the morning, you’re like, ‘Well, what would Scream 8 be about?’ And you just start spit-balling,” the filmmaker said. “And Neve had this great idea, and everyone seemed to run with it. So yeah, if this movie works and people want it, we’re here for the fans. So, if they want it, we’ll certainly give it to them.”

When Will Scream 8 Be Released? Possible Premiere Dates

Scream franchise executive producer Marianne Maddalena told Variety‘s Marc Malkin that production on Scream 8 may begin in the fall of 2026, though sources told the outlet that it’s too early to determine a start date.

However, if filming begins this fall, Scream 8 could get a late 2027 release date. Scream 7 began filming in January 2025 and was released a year later.

What Will Scream 8 Be About?

As fans know by now, each Scream film introduces another Ghostface(s), who cuts through a friend group that’s somehow connected to Sidney. Every villain who dons the Ghostface mask usually seeks revenge, so if Scream 8 involves Sidney and her family again, they’ll have to survive another stab-a-thon.

Williamson told Variety in February 2026 that he has “a lot of ideas” for an eighth film. “We the people who make these movies would love to make it because …they’re a blast to make and they’re so much fun,” the director and screenwriter added.

Who Will Be in the Scream 8 Cast?

It’s safe to assume that Neve and Courteney Cox could return for another round with Ghostface. After all, Courteney has appeared in all seven movies so far, and Neve has appeared in six of the seven.