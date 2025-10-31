Why Was Melissa Barrera From ‘Scream 7’? Here’s the Reason She Got Axed & Her Response

Scream 7 will finally be released in theaters in February 2026, more than two years after Melissa Barrera was fired from the project. When the news of her exit broke, horror fans were shocked and vowed to boycott the upcoming film. But with original final girl Neve Campbell and other faces like Matthew Lillard back in the franchise, others are still excited to see Ghostface wreak havoc again. So, why was Melissa suddenly axed from Scream 7?

Below, Hollywood Life has compiled the whole story behind Melissa’s shocking firing, her response and what’s going on with the Scream franchise following her departure.

How Many Scream Movies Was Melissa Barrera in?

Melissa stars in two movies from the franchise: 2022’s Scream and 2023’s Scream VI as Samantha “Sam” Carpenter.

Why Was Melissa Barrera Fired From Scream 7?

Spyglass Media fired Melissa because of her public comments about the Israel-Hamas conflict. One of her Instagram Stories at the time included a message that read, “Gaza is currently being treated like a concentration camp. Cornering everyone together, with nowhere to go, no electricity, no water … People have learnt nothing from our histories. And just like our histories, people are still silently watching it all happen. THIS IS GENOCIDE & ETHNIC CLEANSING.”

After news broke of Melissa’s firing in November 2023, Spyglass released the following statement through a spokesperson to Variety: “Spyglass’ stance is unequivocally clear: We have zero tolerance for antisemitism or the incitement of hate in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion, or anything that flagrantly crosses the line into hate speech.”

Did Director Christopher Landon Fire Melissa Barrera?

No, original Scream 7 director Christopher Landon did not fire Melissa, he clarified in a public statement. In response to the apparent backlash he received from fans, the filmmaker tweeted, “This is my statement: Everything sucks. Stop yelling. This was not my decision to make.”

What Did Melissa Barrera Say About Her Firing From Scream 7?

Melissa addressed her firing from Scream 7 in a statement shared via her Instagram Stories in November 2023. She began the message by writing, “First and foremost, I condemn Anti-Semitism and Islamophobia. I condemn hate and prejudice of any kind against any group of people. As a Latina, a proud Mexicana, I feel the responsibility of having a platform that allows me the privilege of being heard, and therefore, I have tried to use it to raise awareness about issues I care about and to lend my voice to those in need.”

“Every person on this earth — regardless of religion, race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation or socio-economic status — deserves equal human rights, dignity and, of course, freedom,” Melissa continued. “I believe a group of people are NOT their leadership, and that no governing body should be above criticism. I pray day and night for no more deaths, for no more violence, and for peaceful co-existence. I will continue to speak out for those that need it most and continue to advocate for peace and safety, for human rights and freedom. Silence is not an option for me.”

Why is Jenna Ortega Not in Scream 7?

Initial reports indicated that Jenna Ortega left Scream 7 due to scheduling conflicts with other projects, such as Wednesday. However, she revealed the truth during an April 2025 interview with The Cut.

“It had nothing to do with pay or scheduling,” Jenna clarified. “The Melissa stuff was happening, and it was all kind of falling apart.”

Not only did filmmaker Christopher exit the film, but directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin also left after Jenna stepped down.

“If Scream VII wasn’t going to be with that team of directors and those people I fell in love with, then it didn’t seem like the right move for me in my career at the time,” Jenna added.