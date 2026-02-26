Search

NewsExpand Menu

EntertainmentExpand Menu

BeautyExpand Menu

FashionExpand Menu

ShoppingExpand Menu

TrendingExpand Menu

Celebrity BiosExpand Menu

Who’s the Killer in ‘Scream 7’? Spoilers From the Horror Sequel’s Ending

Warning: this article contains major spoilers from 'Scream 7'. Proceed at your own risk. 

By:
Reading Time: 3 minutes
February 26, 2026 9:43AM EST
Who's the Killer in 'Scream 7'? Spoilers From the Horror Sequel's Ending
View gallery
NEVE CAMPBELL AT THE EMMY AWARDS 1997 EMMY AWARDS IN LOS ANGELES, AMERICA - 1997
Neve Campbell 1998 MTV Movie Awards May 30, 1998 Los Angeles, CA Neve Campbell 1998 MTV Movie Awards Photo by Eric Charbonneau ®Berliner Studio/BEImages 9803990-17
Neve Campbell 1999 Academy Awards 3/21/99 Los Angeles, CA 1999 Academy Awards Neve Campbell at the Vanity Fair 1999 Academy Awards winners party at Mortons . Photo ® Eric Charbonneau/Berliner Studio VF18-20
Image Credit: ©2026 Paramount Pictures

Laced with controversy following Spyglass’ cutthroat firing of Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega‘s subsequent exit, Scream 7 is finally here. Like it or not, the horror sequel is about to hit theaters nationwide, and fans already showed up to the Los Angeles, California, premiere, ready for another round of Ghostface. As the dedicated horror viewers await the film’s official theatrical release, others tend to get right down to business by looking up spoilers. So, who is the killer(s) in the seventh Scream installment? How did they manage to reprise Matthew Lillard‘s highly anticipated return of Stu Macher? Was it a repeat of Skeet Ulrich‘s return as Billy Loomis in the past two movies, or are the AI rumors true?

Below, Hollywood Life reveals who’s behind the Ghostface mask this time.

(Warning: spoilers are ahead for Scream 7. Proceed with caution.)

When Did Scream 7 Come Out?

Scream 7 held its official premiere on February 25, 2026, at the Paramount Pictures lot in Los Angeles, California. The film was scheduled for a nationwide release on February 27.

What Is Scream 7 About?

Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell, the original final girl) is living a new life in Indiana. As teased in 2022’s Scream, she is married to her husband, Mark (Joel McHale), and they share a daughter named Tatum (Isabel May). Unfortunately, Ghostface is back to haunt Sidney 30 years after the first slashings in 1996. And this time, the killer is bringing back several familiar faces by using modern technology.

Who's the Killer in 'Scream 7'? Spoilers From the Horror Sequel's Ending
©2026 Paramount Pictures

Who Has Died So Far in the Scream Franchise?

Only a few legacy characters have maintained their presence in the franchise, even though they’re dead. Going in order from films 1 through VI, the characters who died were Sidney’s best friend Tatum, whom she named her daughter after, Randy Meeks, Cotton Weary, Judy Hicks and fan-favorite Dewey Riley.

Dewey’s murder in 2022’s Scream was, arguably, the most heartbreaking to watch. Actor David Arquette, who reprised his role in Scream 7, has been with the franchise since the original film.

Where Does Scream 7 Take Place?

Unlike most past films set in or near Woodsboro, California, Sidney now lives in Pine Grove, Indiana, with her husband, Mark, and daughter, Tatum.

Who Is the Killer in Scream 7?

(WARNING: SPOILERS FOR SCREAM 7 ARE AHEAD. PROCEED AT YOUR OWN RISK) 

There are three killers in Scream 7: two male and one female. The first is unmasked at the beginning of the film in Act One, but he is killed off rather quickly.

The main killers are revealed in the third act. One of the two Ghostfaces turns out to be Jessica, played by Anna Camp, who is Sidney’s neighbor.

When Can I Stream Scream 7 at Home?

If Scream 7 follows a similar projected streaming release date to the past two films, it should be released on Paramount+ in April 2026. However, Paramount has yet to confirm a specific streaming release date.