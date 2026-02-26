Who’s the Killer in ‘Scream 7’? Spoilers From the Horror Sequel’s Ending

Laced with controversy following Spyglass’ cutthroat firing of Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega‘s subsequent exit, Scream 7 is finally here. Like it or not, the horror sequel is about to hit theaters nationwide, and fans already showed up to the Los Angeles, California, premiere, ready for another round of Ghostface. As the dedicated horror viewers await the film’s official theatrical release, others tend to get right down to business by looking up spoilers. So, who is the killer(s) in the seventh Scream installment? How did they manage to reprise Matthew Lillard‘s highly anticipated return of Stu Macher? Was it a repeat of Skeet Ulrich‘s return as Billy Loomis in the past two movies, or are the AI rumors true?

Below, Hollywood Life reveals who’s behind the Ghostface mask this time.

(Warning: spoilers are ahead for Scream 7. Proceed with caution.)

When Did Scream 7 Come Out?

Scream 7 held its official premiere on February 25, 2026, at the Paramount Pictures lot in Los Angeles, California. The film was scheduled for a nationwide release on February 27.

What Is Scream 7 About?

Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell, the original final girl) is living a new life in Indiana. As teased in 2022’s Scream, she is married to her husband, Mark (Joel McHale), and they share a daughter named Tatum (Isabel May). Unfortunately, Ghostface is back to haunt Sidney 30 years after the first slashings in 1996. And this time, the killer is bringing back several familiar faces by using modern technology.

Who Has Died So Far in the Scream Franchise?

Only a few legacy characters have maintained their presence in the franchise, even though they’re dead. Going in order from films 1 through VI, the characters who died were Sidney’s best friend Tatum, whom she named her daughter after, Randy Meeks, Cotton Weary, Judy Hicks and fan-favorite Dewey Riley.

Dewey’s murder in 2022’s Scream was, arguably, the most heartbreaking to watch. Actor David Arquette, who reprised his role in Scream 7, has been with the franchise since the original film.

Where Does Scream 7 Take Place?

Unlike most past films set in or near Woodsboro, California, Sidney now lives in Pine Grove, Indiana, with her husband, Mark, and daughter, Tatum.

Who Is the Killer in Scream 7?

(WARNING: SPOILERS FOR SCREAM 7 ARE AHEAD. PROCEED AT YOUR OWN RISK)

There are three killers in Scream 7: two male and one female. The first is unmasked at the beginning of the film in Act One, but he is killed off rather quickly.

The main killers are revealed in the third act. One of the two Ghostfaces turns out to be Jessica, played by Anna Camp, who is Sidney’s neighbor.

When Can I Stream Scream 7 at Home?

If Scream 7 follows a similar projected streaming release date to the past two films, it should be released on Paramount+ in April 2026. However, Paramount has yet to confirm a specific streaming release date.