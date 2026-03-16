‘Scarpetta’ Season 2: Projected Release Date & More Updates on the Nicole Kidman Series

Image Credit: Connie Chornuk/Prime

Nicole Kidman leads Prime Video’s latest blood-chilling crime thriller series, Scarpetta, which was already greenlit for a season 2 before its inaugural season aired in March 2026. Nicole plays the titular doctor Kay Scarpetta alongside another one of the industry’s greatest names, Jamie Lee Curtis, who portrays Kay’s older sister, Dorothy. The siblings clash constantly in the show to the point where an intense fight breaks out between them.

The series is based on the books of the same name written by Patricia Cornwell. Here is everything we know so far about season 2 of Scarpetta.

Is There a Season 2 of Scarpetta?

Yes! Prime Video ordered two seasons of Scarpetta, so the show had already been renewed before the first season aired.

When Will Season 2 of Scarpetta Be Released?

Prime Video has not announced a release date yet for season 2. However, showrunner Liz Sarnoff revealed in a March 2026 interview that the cast and crew were “jumping into two new books for season 2, and we actually start shooting next week [March 9th, 2026].”

“The way I sort of think about the show is that, in the past [timeline], we really embrace the procedural storytelling a little bit more and stay with the case a little bit more, and then in the present, we take some departures as far as their emotional lives and the lives of the family and all that,” Liz continued. “So, we are picking up right where we left off in 1×08 in the present day at the top of Season 2 to show all the mysteries we left behind, but by the end of the episode, we’re fully into another case, which is a child abduction, so it’s super exciting.”

How Many Episodes Are in Season 1 of Scarpetta?

There are eight episodes in season 1 of Scarepetta. All were released on Prime Video on March 11, 2026.